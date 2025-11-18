SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Probe into Fairness of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Proposed $210.00 Per Share Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) (“EA” or the "Company") shareholders to determine whether the buyout agreement is fair to the Company's investors.

On September 29, 2025, EA announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and other private equity firms at a price of $210.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EA shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $210.00 per share is sufficient monetary consideration for EA shares and (ii) whether the Company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the Company at $210.00 per share.

