FINAL NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Proposed $59.00 Per Share Buyout of Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII) Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Protect Their Investment

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) (“Heidrick”) stockholders to determine whether the buyout price undervalues the company’s shares.

October 6, 2025, Heidrick announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private equity funds at a price of $59.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Heidrick shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether $59.00 per share represents a high enough price for Heidrick’s shares, and if the proposed transaction as currently structured is fair to Heidrick shareholders.

Heidrick shareholders who believe the buyout price is too law are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

