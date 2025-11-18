Bridge by Bastion Names Fat Mermaid as First Partner in Bold New Initiative Redefining Growth for Female-Led Startups

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge By Bastion, the flagship strategic marketing initiative from global, integrated full-service marketing agency Bastion, is redefining how female-led startups access world-class marketing support by naming Fat Mermaid as its inaugural partner company.

Born from Bastion’s commitment to driving real impact for female founders, Bridge by Bastion exists to disrupt traditional barriers to growth and give female entrepreneurs the tools, strategy and creative capability to put their business in a position of strength.

Fat Mermaid, a pioneering liquid marine collagen brand, has rapidly made waves in the health and wellness sector. Clinically proven to promote stronger thicker hair, firmer more radiant skin and healthier nails, Fat Mermaid’s proprietary formula blends marine-based ingredients with cutting-edge science to deliver real visible results.

As the first company selected to join Bridge by Bastion, Fat Mermaid will receive hands-on, high-impact strategic marketing support designed to enhance visibility and engagement through the final months of 2025 and beyond.

“Fat Mermaid was designed as a daily beauty and wellness ritual, a small, consistent act that builds real, long-term results. Our marine collagen supports stronger hair, healthier nails, and glowy skin, and it’s about feeling good from the inside out” said Theresa Plavoukos, Founder, Fat Mermaid Bio-Available Liquid Marine Collagen.

Plavoukos added, “I am so pleased to be able to partner with the Bastion team as part of Bridge by Bastion who really understand how to connect brands with its customers, allowing us to expand the message that beauty isn’t a quick fix, it’s a daily investment in your health and confidence.”

Bridge by Bastion will partner with Fat Mermaid to develop an end-to-end marketing strategy inclusive of strategic brand positioning, tailored media strategy and creative campaigns designed to build on the company’s 2025 success and set the stage for increased growth in 2026.

“Bridge by Bastion is about creating pathways for strong, female-led brands, helping them cut through the noise with clarity, confidence and measurable impact,” said Laura DeGomez, Lead Strategist at Bastion. “We’re thrilled to work alongside Fat Mermaid as they continue to redefine beauty and wellness with integrity and innovation.”

As a global, integrated, full-service marketing agency, Bastion combines the scale and breadth of a global network with the expertise and agility of an independent. The agency’s unique structure ensures clients have access to the very best thinking, talent and execution to deliver results that matter and put brands and businesses in a position of strength.

This partnership underscores Bastion’s continued commitment to empowering visionary female entrepreneurs.

About Fat Mermaid

Fat Mermaid is a leading liquid marine collagen brand recognized for clinically proven products that enhance skin, hair, and nail health. The brand’s commitment to innovative marine-based science brings real, visible benefits to consumers seeking modern wellness and beauty solutions.

ABOUT BASTION AGENCY

At Bastion, our purpose is to put brands, organizations and people in a position of strength. We are an agency that is designed for the modern marketer with end-to-end capabilities which combine the power of talent with technology to solve any marketing challenge. As one of the world’s largest independent agencies, our US headquarters is based in Southern California and we have over 350 employees across a growing global network including Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

