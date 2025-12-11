Bastion Strengthens US Public Relations Offering with New Hire Jody Sowa as Managing Director

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, today announced the appointment of Jody Sowa as Managing Director, Public Relations in the United States, strengthening the company’s growing presence in Los Angeles and New York and reinforcing its position of strength as North America continues to be a key growth market for the global independent network.

Sowa, a strategic communications leader with deep expertise in earned media, integrated marketing, brand storytelling and talent partnerships brings extensive experience across lifestyle, sports, wellness and entertainment and has led award winning work for Fortune 500 companies and high growth brands.

Most recently, Jody served as Senior Vice President of Media Relations at We Are Social / The Narrative Group where she oversaw Public Relations for clients including the LA Rams, McDonald’s, Primal Kitchen, The Venetian Resort, Blaze Pizza and CCRM Fertility. She is known for her ability to bring culturally relevant ideas to life through press experiences, influencer strategies and brand partnerships that drive measurable impact.

Bastion US CEO Jeff Browe said Jody’s appointment represents an important step in the continued expansion of the US business, “Jody brings a rare mix of strategic insight, creativity cultural fluency along with expertise in traditional communications. She knows how to build brands that matter and how to create ideas that earn attention. Her leadership will strengthen our integrated offering across the US and deliver greater value for our clients.”

Jody is thrilled to join a business that is growing with momentum. “Bastion is building something special in the US. The integrated model, the independence and the talent across the network create an environment where bold thinking and meaningful work thrive. I look forward to helping to put our clients in a position of strength and to shaping ideas that spark real cultural connection.”

Jody’s appointment follows a period of significant investment across the Bastion network and reinforces its ability to put brands and organizations in a position of strength. Bastion continues to combine the scale and capability of a global network with the agility of an independent with recent milestones including the launch of Bastion DBX and Bastion Media the acquisitions of Daymark and Catch and a series of senior appointments across New Zealand and the US all demonstrating the company’s unwavering focus on global growth and innovation.

ABOUT BASTION

At Bastion, our purpose is to put brands, organisations and people in a position of strength. We are an agency that is designed for the modern marketer with end-to-end capabilities which combine the power of talent with technology to solve any marketing challenge. As one of the world’s largest independent agencies, our US headquarters is based in Southern California and we have over 350 employees across a growing global network including Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

For further information or an interview request please contact:

Madeleine Leonard | Head of Brand Communications | madeleine.l@bastionagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbdc5ef4-448e-47ba-b40e-dd215b04b9dc