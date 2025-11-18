Investors Gain a New Way to Earn Monthly Distributions and Exposure to Common Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as Purpose Launches Yield Shares (JPYS) ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is proud to announce the addition of a new single-stock income-focused ETF to its Purpose Yield Shares (“Yield Shares”) ETF suite: the Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF (“Fund”). Investors have a new solution to enhance* their monthly income with targeted exposure to common shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (“JPMorgan”). The new ETF will begin trading today on Cboe Canada under the ticker JPYS.

Smart Income, Real Growth

Unlike strategies that sacrifice future growth in favour of dividends, the Fund is designed to focus on long-term return while paying steady, tax-efficient monthly distributions. JPYS uses a systematic covered call strategy and moderate leverage to deliver enhanced* monthly income.

“JPMorgan’s market leadership and strategic investments in AI and technology have reinforced its reputation as a titan in financial services,” says Yuan Gao, Vice President, Product at Purpose Investments. “With our new Yield Shares ETF, we’re thrilled to offer Canadian investors a powerful combination of income and growth through exposure to this industry leader.”

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Monthly Income: Investors earn enhanced* monthly distributions while maintaining exposure to shares of JPMorgan.

Investors earn enhanced* monthly distributions while maintaining exposure to shares of JPMorgan. Long-Term Growth Potential: Participate in the potential long-term total growth of JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S. and a pioneer in the financial services industry.

Participate in the potential long-term total growth of JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S. and a pioneer in the financial services industry. Tax-Efficient Distribution: The strategy aims to generate tax-efficient distribution in the form of capital gains, dividends, and return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.

The strategy aims to generate tax-efficient distribution in the form of capital gains, dividends, and return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income. Canadian Dollar Hedged: The Fund will be 100% hedged back to the Canadian dollar, reducing U.S. dollar currency risk for investors.





Canada’s Leading** Single-Stock Income ETF Platform

The Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF is the latest fund in the Purpose Yield Shares ETF suite. Since its inception in December 2022, the platform has grown to feature 29 ETFs, offering an array of yield-focused strategies across Canadian, U.S. and crypto assets. The new addition entrenches Yield Shares as a leading option for investors seeking monthly income and total return from their favourite stocks and digital assets.

“Our new offering is a perfect addition to our Yield Shares ETF suite, giving Canadians more ways to achieve their financial goals and complement their portfolios,” says Nick Mersch, Yield Shares Portfolio Manager. “The Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF builds in the capacity for added income generation on top of the stability of the underlying stock. It’s a fresh way for Canadians to make their investments go further.”

To view the full Yield Shares ETF suite, please visit our suite page.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

*Yield Shares funds are designed to provide "enhanced" or higher monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays relatively lower or no distributions.

** Leading defined as being first to launch in Canada. Yield Shares launched in Canada in December 2022.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distributions and their frequency are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

All trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners. Their use is for identification purposes only and does not imply any endorsement by, or affiliation with, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.