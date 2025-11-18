BriaCell Selected to Present Phase 2 & 3 Clinical Data at SABCS® 2025

Three BriaCell poster presentations include updated key biomarker data from BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study and updated survival data from the Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT™ plus immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in metastatic breast cancer



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting three clinical and one preclinical posters at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) taking place from December 9-12, 2025 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, Texas.

“With three poster presentations, including two potentially high impact late-breaking clinical posters, we will be presenting significant amounts of data to the most prominent breast cancer scientific experts and cancer specialists as we advance our therapies with the goal of developing better clinical outcomes for cancer patients,” stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

The details of the poster presentations are listed below.

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3688

Presentation Number: PS1-13-22

Presentation Title: Impact of Prior Therapy, Genotype Matching, and Biomarkers in the Bria-ABC Phase 3 Trial

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3713

Presentation Number: PS1-13-23

Presentation Title: Survival Results of Phase II Bria-IMT Allogenic Whole Cell-Based Cancer Vaccine

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Abstract Number: 1614

Presentation Number: PS2-09-03

Presentation Title: Th1-biased cytokine signatures as biomarkers of clinical benefit following SV-BR-1-GM cancer vaccination in breast cancer.

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

