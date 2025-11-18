Baran International Ltd and Baran Group Ltd joint bid wins Enefit Industry’s gas-fired power plant construction tender

Today, 18 November 2025, Enefit Industry signed a turnkey contract with Baran International Ltd and Baran Group Ltd for the construction of a 100 MW combined heat and power plant with hydrogen capability. The contract value is €100 million.

The new combined gas-fired power plant, to be built near Narva, will supply up to 100 MW of electricity to the grid and 85 MW of heat to the Narva district heating network. The plant will primarily operate on natural gas or biomethane and will be capable of using up to 25% hydrogen as part of its fuel mix.

The next step will be the design phase of the power plant. Construction is expected to start in the autumn of next year, and the plant is scheduled to be completed in 2028. The project is planned to be developed in response to the frequency reserve tender announced by Elering.

