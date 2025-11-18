Hormone Therapy Market to Reach USD 41.97 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.20% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hormone therapy market size was valued at USD 20.96 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 41.97 billion by 2035, rising at a 7.20% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. This growth is driven by emerging trends and strong demand across key sectors.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By therapy type, the cancer hormone therapy segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By therapy type, the androgen replacement therapy segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the predicted timeframe.

By hormone source, the synthetic hormones segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By hormone source, the bioidentical/natural hormones segment is expected to grow fastest in the coming years.

By route of administration, the oral segment led the global hormone therapy market in 2024.

By route of administration, the transdermal segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By application/indication, the menopause & andropause management segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application/indication, the oncology segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the studied years.

By end-user, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the retail & online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

Expanding Awareness Regarding Health Issues: How Does It Transform the Global Progression?

Primarily, the hormone therapy market covers the utilisation of hormones in two different conditions, i.e. for blocking the effects of specific hormones or for replacing the missing hormones. These hormones are widely employed in certain cancers (prostate, breast), menopause symptoms, and fibroids. The prominent growth of the market is driven by a rise in the geriatric population, rising awareness related to menopause and thyroid disorders, and breakthroughs in drug delivery methods and new formulations.

What are the Significant Drivers in the Hormone Therapy Market?

Ongoing developments in the respective market are mainly fueled by the increasing cases of hypothyroidism, growth hormone deficiency, male hypogonadism, and menopause-related concerns, like hot flashes, osteoporosis risk. For these instances, many leading companies are putting efforts into the development of diverse long-acting injectables, transdermal patches, gels, sprays, and subcutaneous implants, which frequently facilitate persistent hormone levels and bypass first-pass liver metabolism.

What are the Key Trends in the Hormone Therapy Market?

In June 2025, The HRT Club, a major innovator of direct-to-consumer hormone replacement therapies, partnered with Posterity Health to accelerate the development of a strong and inclusive approach to hormonal health.

In October 2025, Virtual health care provider Elektra Health collaborated with Oscar Health, a health care technology company, to introduce the first menopause-focused health insurance plan in the US.

What is the Developing Challenge in the Hormone Therapy Market?

A substantial limitation is that the growing need for greater spending, especially on new or compounded bioidentical formulations, is a crucial hurdle for numerous patients. Alongside, patients may have critical side effects, such as mood swings, headaches, weight gain, and nausea, which can affect treatment adherence and satisfaction.

Regional Analysis

How did North America hold a Major Revenue Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America registered dominance with the biggest share of the hormone therapy market. A combination of factors is impacting the regional expansion, are the presence of a suitable regulatory landscape, a rising number of hormonal imbalance incidences, continuous research and development activities, and novel candidate launches. The latest development includes the FDA-approved elinzanetant as the treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) connected with menopause, in October 2025.

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Hormone Therapy Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the market. Ongoing progression of various hospitals and retail pharmacies in the ASAP is boosting the availability of hormone therapy treatments. Also, a rise in public and professional awareness of hormonal concerns, mainly menopause-related symptoms and hypothyroidism, is resulting in more diagnoses and treatments. Recently, the Asia-Pacific Menopause Federation (APMF) published the latest consensus statement, facilitating a roadmap for clinicians managing menopause.

Hormone Therapy Market: Revolutionary Efforts in 2024-2025

Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Offered up to $25 million fund for a major opportunity that emphasized perimenopause and menopause research. Ireland Budget 2025 It announced €20 million full-year cost investment for facilitating state-funded HRT products for women with menopause symptoms. NIH Research This continued its research funding on women's midlife health and cardiovascular disease in women through various grants and initiatives, such as the Women's Health Initiative (WHI).

Segmental Insights

By therapy type analysis

Which Therapy Type Led the Hormone Therapy Market in 2024?

The cancer hormone therapy segment was dominant with a dominant share of the market in 2024. Due to the increasing prevalence of many cancer types, the globe is shifting towards customized treatment solutions, like HT, which is fueling the segmental growth. Alongside, well-developed firms are fostering the emergence of novel drug classes, such as Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs) and PROTACs, and enhancing outcomes for specific genetic mutations in breast and prostate cancers.

Whereas the androgen replacement therapy segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. An ageing population are facing the rise in hypogonadism, which is mainly driving the demand for this therapy. Ongoing revolutions, including hormone monitoring technologies, like wearable biosensors and at-home testing kits, are also bolstering the ART treatments. In March 2024, Mangoceuticals Inc. introduced 'PRIME', an oral ART led by the FDA-approved Kyzatrex formulation.

By hormone source analysis

How did the Synthetic Hormones Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the synthetic hormones segment captured the largest share of the hormone therapy market. As the world is stepping towards personalized solutions, and the persistent development in novel delivery systems is increasingly using these hormones. In recent days, the FDA-approved drug DuaVee (conjugated estrogens/bazedoxifene) has been employed in postmenopausal women with a uterus.

On the other hand, the bioidentical/natural hormones segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. They have tremendous benefits in the growing demand for tailored treatment approaches, as well as consistent developments in novel and optimized delivery methods, like transdermal patches, gels, and creams, with greater convenience and lessen side effects. Numerous women are adopting recently FDA-approved bioidentical hormones, particularly the oral capsule combination of estradiol and micronized progesterone (Bijuva).

By route of administration analysis

What Made the Oral Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The oral segment accounted for the largest share of the hormone therapy market in 2024. Emerging advantages, such as convenience and ease of administration, widespread accessibility of generics, and high patient compliance, are emphasising the demand for this ROA. Currently, many companies are focusing on the transformation of next-generation oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs) for estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

However, the transdermal segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Specifically, it is a non-invasive, convenient, and safe treatment option; also, it can avoid first-pass metabolism, thus broadly used in various cases. Nowadays, researchers are promoting clinical trials with "smart patches" that use biosensors or Bluetooth technology to track hormone absorption in real time and send data to a smartphone. Last year, an example stated that an extended-use patch with a 7-day lifecycle lowered the frequency of changes by 50%.

By application/indication analysis

Which Application/Indication Dominated the Hormone Therapy Market in 2024?

The menopause & andropause management segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. Developing healthcare systems, a rising geriatric population, and growing advancements in hormone therapy technology are assisting HRT application in these cases. The American Urologic Association (AUA) presented 2025 guidelines that ensure the safety and efficacy of low-dose vaginal estrogen and DHEA for genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), like the prevention of recurrent urinary tract infections.

Although the oncology segment is estimated to grow rapidly. The increasing hormone-dependent cancers, such as breast, prostate, ovarian, and endometrial cancers instances are fueling the wider demand for HRT. An extensive use of triplet therapy (ADT + ARPI + docetaxel chemotherapy) has displayed substantial survival advantages, mainly in patients with high-volume metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). In October 2025, Phase III AMPLITUDE results showed that the PARP inhibitor niraparib, combined with abiraterone acetate and prednisone, combats the growth of advanced prostate cancer.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment captured the biggest share of the hormone therapy market in 2024. They significantly offer expert knowledge, more sophisticated diagnostics, personalized care strategies, and a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that highlights the broader connected health risks. In July 2025, BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre introduced a new Complex Menopause Clinic in Vancouver, Canada.

However, the retail & online pharmacies segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. They usually facilitate face-to-face counselling, answer questions, and provide reassurance about treatment options, including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). The wider community pharmacies facilitate health screening services and educational programs that support women in understanding their symptoms and available management choices.

What are the Major Developments in the Hormone Therapy Market?

In October 2025, Tia, a major provider of whole-person women’s healthcare, launched its Hormone & Vitality Assessment, a first-of-its-kind assessment created for women addressing changes in their bodies, from sleep and mood shifts to energy and weight.

In November 2025, Miami's Amavita Heart & Vascular Health unveiled cardiologist-led testosterone therapy, setting a new standard for men's cardiovascular safety.

In August 2025, SynergenX, a national company personalized hormone optimization, expanded its hormone replacement therapy (HRT) services for women to include injections of testosterone cypionate.



Hormone Therapy Market Key Players List

Pfizer

Elli Lilly

Novartis

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ipsen Pharma

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Ascendis Pharma A/S



Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

Cancer Hormone Therapy Prostate Cancer Anti-Androgens Breast Cancer SERMs Aromatase Inhibitors LHRH Agonists/Antagonists

Androgen Replacement Therapy (Testosterone, DHEA)

Menopausal Hormone Therapy (Estrogen, Progesterone, Combination Therapy)

Thyroid Hormone Therapy (Levothyroxine, Liothyronine, Combination Therapy)

Growth Hormone Therapy (Somatropin, IGF-1 Analogues)

Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapy Transgender Care Estrogen Anti-Androgens Testosterone



By Hormone Source

Synthetic Hormones

Bioidentical/Natural Hormones

By Route of Administration

Oral (Pills, Capsules, Tablets)

Transdermal (Patches, Gels, Creams, Sprays)

Injectable (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous)

Implants & Pellets

Others (Nasal Sprays, Vaginal Rings, Inhalation)

By Application/Indication

Menopause & Andropause Management

Oncology (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Endometrial Cancer, Others)

Hypothyroidism & Hyperthyroidism

Growth Disorders in Children & Adults

Gender-Affirming Care (Transgender Hormone Therapy)

Osteoporosis Prevention & Bone Health

By End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Retail & Online Pharmacies

Research & Academic Institutions



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





