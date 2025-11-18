AssetMark Launches Private Market Access with Strategies from Apollo, Carlyle, KKR, and StepStone Group

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced its entry into private markets – working with leading alternative asset managers Apollo, Carlyle, KKR, and StepStone Group. AssetMark is empowering advisors with access to private markets interval funds and professionally managed strategies. These investment solutions integrate seamlessly into AssetMark’s unified platform for public and private investments.

The new funds and strategies combine rigorous due diligence, seamless integration, and complete portfolio management to make private markets practical and scalable for advisors – without the traditional barriers of high minimums, accreditation requirements, or complex tax and operational hurdles.

AssetMark now provides access to four private markets semi-liquid funds – Apollo Diversified Credit, Carlyle Tactical Private Credit, KKR Real Estate Select Trust, and StepStone Private Infrastructure Fund. These funds are integrated into AssetMark’s UMA technology, allowing advisors to build customized private market exposure while benefiting from simplified paperwork and portfolio rebalancing – addressing the complexity of varied liquidity windows. For advisors seeking a fully outsourced approach, AssetMark provides goals-based strategies across Growth, Income, and Preservation, combining multiple interval funds into a single solution at a low investment minimum of $10,000. Advisors can also access professionally managed, total portfolio solutions through GPS Select Access and Savos Personal Portfolios Access, starting at $250,000 minimums.

This launch comes at a pivotal time for the industry. The number of publicly listed U.S. companies has declined from over 8,000 in the 1990s to fewer than 4,000 today, reflecting a trend toward increased market concentration and fewer opportunities in public markets. Private markets, meanwhile, have demonstrated higher return potential and lower volatility over time, according to industry research. Demand for private market access is also rising: AssetMark’s Advisor Insights: Private Markets Report found that 91% of advisors consider access to private market investments important for differentiation, and nearly half expect client demand to drive further adoption in the next three years.

“AssetMark’s expansion into private markets is a natural evolution of our strategic growth platform,” said Lou Maiuri, Group CEO and Chairman of AssetMark. “By bringing together the expertise of Apollo, Carlyle, KKR, and StepStone Group within our unified investment ecosystem, we’re equipping advisors with an ‘easy button’ to help clients pursue new sources of returns and diversification – reflecting the changing landscape of wealth management and the opportunities ahead.”

“AssetMark’s expansion into private markets offerings is perfectly aligned with its mission to empower advisors with the most sophisticated investment solutions,” said Collin Roche, co-CEO and managing director at GTCR, a leading private equity firm and the investor in AssetMark. “By bringing together leading alternative asset managers and innovative fund structures, AssetMark is helping advisors to build more resilient portfolios and deliver differentiated value to their clients.”

“Private markets are playing a growing role in helping advisors deliver greater diversification and excess return potential to their clients,” said Stephanie Drescher, Apollo Chief Client and Product Development Officer. “Our collaboration with AssetMark represents an important step in continuing to bring these opportunities to more investors across the independent wealth channel and reflects Apollo’s deep commitment to broadening private markets access.”

“Carlyle and AssetMark share a vision for putting clients at the center of how private markets are accessed and delivered,” said Shane Clifford, Head of Global Wealth at Carlyle. “By combining Carlyle’s investment expertise with AssetMark’s reach and insights across the advisor community, we’re building a scalable framework that broadens access to private markets with the same discipline and transparency that define institutional investing.”

"Advisors with access to high-quality solutions across public and private markets have more ways to win for their clients," said Doug Krupa, Managing Director and Head of Global Wealth Solutions, Americas at KKR. "We are pleased to support AssetMark's leadership in bringing carefully selected and professionally managed private markets solutions to independent financial advisors. Our KREST strategy is purpose built to deliver exposure to global private real estate equity and credit investments in a format designed for investors seeking tax-efficient income with potential long-term capital appreciation."

“This is a defining moment for advisors seeking to harness the power of private markets,” said Brett Schlemovitz, Partner at StepStone Group. “StepStone Group's collaboration with AssetMark reflects a shared commitment to delivering institutional-quality infrastructure investments in a format that we believe fits seamlessly into advisors’ practices—empowering them to meet client demand for diversification, income, and long-term growth.”

AssetMark’s approach directly addresses the needs and challenges advisors face today. By prioritizing due diligence, integration, and a diverse suite of client solutions, AssetMark empowers advisors to deliver private market solutions that fit into their practice with confidence. Advisors benefit from lower minimums, liquidity window management, and operational simplicity, while clients gain access to new investment opportunities and enhanced portfolio diversification.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,500 financial advisors and 318,000 investor households. As of September 30, 2025, the firm had over $158 billion in platform assets. AssetMark is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This is for informational purposes only, it is not a solicitation, and should not be considered investment, legal, or tax advice. Investing in private markets involves the risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For more complete information about the various investment solutions available, including the investment objectives, risks, and fees, please refer to the Disclosure Brochure and applicable Fund Prospectus. Please read them carefully before investing. For a copy, please contact AssetMark or financial advisor.

AssetMark Asset Management, a division of AssetMark, Inc., includes the firm's proprietary investment strategies.

