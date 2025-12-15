AssetMark Completes Acquisition of Efficient Advisors, LLC

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (“AssetMark”) today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Efficient Advisors, LLC, an asset management platform with $3 billion in client assets, from Fiduciary Services Group (FSG). This transaction marks a significant milestone in AssetMark’s strategy to expand its reach within the RIA channel and deliver enhanced value to independent advisors nationwide.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for AssetMark and Efficient Advisors,” said Lou Maiuri, AssetMark Chairman and Group CEO. “By welcoming Efficient Advisors to the AssetMark family, we are deepening our commitment to empowering independent advisors with the scale, technology, and resources they need to thrive. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and client success across the RIA landscape.”

“The acquisition by AssetMark positions Efficient Advisors to deliver even greater value to our advisor partners and their clients,” said Steve Miller, CEO of Efficient Advisors. “We are energized by the possibilities ahead—combining our evidence-based investment approach with AssetMark’s robust platform and service culture. Our shared vision will help advisors navigate a rapidly evolving industry and continue to put clients’ best interests at the center of everything we do.”

Efficient Advisors’ network of approximately 200 advisory firms now has access to AssetMark’s comprehensive wealth management platform, featuring industry-leading service, advanced advisor technology, tailored business consulting, and a carefully curated lineup of investment strategists. Specifically, advisors will have access to self-directed brokerage accounts (SDBA), tax management services (TMS), and the ability to provide seamless access to public and private markets through the AssetMark platform.

In turn, AssetMark welcomes a well-established advisor network with deep, long-term client relationships, further enhancing the company’s scale and channel reach.

“Together, we’re driving innovation, increasing our collective capabilities, and unlocking opportunities that position advisors and their clients to thrive as the retirement services ecosystem continues to evolve,” said Scott David, FSG CEO.

This acquisition reflects AssetMark’s commitment to leading with heart, obsessing over client success, and operating with excellence. Together with Efficient Advisors, they will continue to uphold these values as they help advisors deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its subsidiaries AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,500 financial advisors and 318,000 investor households. As of September 30, 2025, the firm had over $158 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Efficient Advisors, LLC

Efficient Advisors was founded in 2009 and merged with Evidence Based Advisors in 2020 to support advisors seeking to offer their clients the prudence of passive, structured investing based on academic discipline. Their focus on deploying cost-efficient, globally-diversified asset allocation aims to offer advisors a collaborative culture based on a core philosophy of integrity, honesty, and open communication.

Efficient Advisors is a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With over $3 billion in client assets, Efficient Advisors provides solutions to approximately 200 advisor firms directly through their platform, serving nearly 6,000 households nationwide across their wealth and retirement assets. Efficient Advisors also offers model portfolios to broker-dealer-affiliated advisors.

