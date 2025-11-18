Catheter Precision Announces Third VIVO Installation in France

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announces its third VIVO™ system installation in France, at the prestigious Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire (CHRU) Nancy. Led by Prof. Christian de Chillou, a renowned expert in ventricular tachycardia ablation, CHRU Nancy’s Clinical Electrophysiology Unit will utilize VIVO under a new multi-year agreement — a first for Catheter Precision.

CHRU Nancy is a leading tertiary referral and teaching hospital serving the Grand Est region of France. Its Electrophysiology Unit, led by Prof. Christian de Chillou, specializes in complex arrhythmia ablation and participates in European multi-center research and is recognized internationally for expertise in catheter ablation of challenging arrhythmias. Equipped with VIVO, the department will harness its non-invasive 3D mapping to optimize ventricular arrhythmia workflows, reducing procedure time and improving patient outcomes.

This follows the second VIVO deployment at CHU Rennes in July 2025, which marked Catheter Precision’s largest purchase order in Europe. CHU Rennes, performing over 150 ventricular ablations annually, demonstrated exceptional early results and physician enthusiasm. Global momentum continues with installations in France, Sweden, and the U.S., supported by CE and FDA clearances.

“Academic centers like Rennes and Nancy are pivotal for introducing VIVO early in a physician’s career, establishing long-term adoption,” said Fatih Ayoglu, European Sales Manager at Catheter Precision. “Now that a multi-year agreement has been secured with CHRU Nancy, we believe that the three most prestigious hospitals for ventricular ablation in France are using VIVO which reflects our growing momentum in France and confirms VIVO’s clinical and economic value.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

