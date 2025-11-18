zSpace Announces zStylus One: Patented, Ground Breaking, Next Generation Stylus with Embedded Sensors and Advanced Machine Learning for Simplified AR Learning leveraging AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, today announced the zStylus One, its most advanced stylus to date, powered by AI. Continuing the evolution of zSpace interaction tools, the zStylus One delivers higher precision, easier deployment, and greater reliability for educators, IT teams, and students. This advancement is backed by a newly granted U.S. patent, further solidifying our commitment to pioneering AR tools, with other domestic and international patents pending.

From the first zSpace stylus with external sensors, to later versions requiring display markers and a separate sensor module, each generation has improved accuracy and usability. The new zStylus One represents a breakthrough: embedded sensors powered by machine learning (ML) algorithms that eliminates the need for an external sensor module or embedded tracking in the laptop. This innovation reduces classroom hardware, simplifies setup, and ensures consistency across zSpace’s next-generation platforms. The zStylus One sets a new standard for AR interaction without compromising on setup simplicity.

The zStylus One connects via USB-C and will support the Inspire, Inspire Pro, Inspire V2, Inspire V2 Pro, and Imagine systems. It will be the required stylus for the Inspire V2 starting in November and early next year on the Imagine. While no longer dependent on display markers, the zStylus remains compatible with marker-enabled systems to support smooth transitions for schools.

Watch the video demonstration.

Simplified AR for the Classroom Powered by AI

zSpace is built on a philosophy of simplified AR—delivering immersive technology that feels natural and intuitive. With built-in tracking and a stylus held like a pen, learners use familiar movements—turning their wrist, rotating objects, or moving their head—to explore virtual content in 360 degrees. Students can pick up, dissect, and interact with objects in a screen-breaking experience that mirrors real-world learning.The AI revolution isn't just about chatbots; it's in everyday tools. Our ML enabled stylus adapts to your environment, making the stylus experience smarter and more intuitive.

This approach removes the complexity often associated with emerging technologies, giving educators confidence that zSpace will integrate seamlessly into classrooms. By engaging multiple senses through tactile interaction, trial and error, and active movement, zSpace supports deeper understanding, higher retention, and improved recall of information.

Key Benefits of the zStylus One & Simplified AR:

Stylus Evolution – Advances from sensor and marker-dependent designs to patented embedded sensors powered by AI for seamless interaction.



– Advances from sensor and marker-dependent designs to patented embedded sensors powered by AI for seamless interaction. Simplified Deployment – Eliminates external modules, reducing classroom setup and IT maintenance.



– Eliminates external modules, reducing classroom setup and IT maintenance. Natural User Experience – Pen-like stylus combined with built-in head tracking makes immersive interaction intuitive and engaging.



– Pen-like stylus combined with built-in head tracking makes immersive interaction intuitive and engaging. High Precision – Embedded sensors increase accuracy and responsiveness for instructional applications.



– Embedded sensors increase accuracy and responsiveness for instructional applications. Future-Ready Compatibility – Required for Inspire V2 and Imagine; supported across Inspire and Inspire Pro platforms.



https://youtu.be/XmuUmYTxZjU

“The zStylus One is a powerful evolution of zSpace’s mission to make AR learning both advanced and accessible,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By combining embedded sensor technology and advanced ML with our simplified AR approach, we’ve created a tool that reduces complexity for IT teams, enhances precision for learners, and makes immersive education more practical for every classroom.”

The zStylus One is available through zSpace and its authorized partners. The zStylus One is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,474,791.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

