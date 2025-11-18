EagleNXT Commences Deliveries with Vyom Drones to Serve India’s Growing Unmanned Vehicle Demands

Strategic Partnership Between U.S. Drone Manufacturer and India Industrial Partner Commences with Initial Critical Parts Delivery, Advancing India’s Domestic Drone Capability

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce a milestone in its strategic alliance with Vyom Drones, a prominent Indian drone company based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vyom Drones has accepted delivery of the first two manufacturing kits for EagleNXT eBee X drones and has successfully produced and flown the units. This is a significant step toward commencement of local production and distribution of EagleNXT drones in India.

“Delivering the first eBee X manufacturing kits to Vyom Drones is an important milestone in our effort to enable India’s drone industry meet the country’s growing demands,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “This partnership enables Vyom Drones to manufacture cutting-edge unmanned systems in India for India. By combining EagleNXT’s advanced drone technology with Vyom’s deep market expertise, we are helping India build a mature, globally competitive drone ecosystem, aligning with its ambitious vision to become a drone leader by 2030.”

Announced in May 2025 at the XPonential UAS show in Houston, Texas, the partnership enables Vyom Drones to manufacture and qualify domestically produced eBee X drones using components supplied by EagleNXT. This week’s delivery of these components represents a critical step toward Vyom delivering locally manufactured drones to customers in India, supporting the nation’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative to foster self-reliance through domestic manufacturing. EagleNXT will also provide comprehensive service and maintenance training to Vyom Drones as part of the agreement, ensuring high-quality local support for end users.

Vyom Drones is a proven and influential force in India’s rapidly growing drone ecosystem. The company focuses on delivering advanced drone solutions supporting the growth of India’s escalating drone market across diverse sectors, including surveying, security, infrastructure, logistics, and urban planning. Vyom Drones will locally manufacture eBee X drones to India’s strict regulatory and operational standards.

“Receiving the first components required to produce eBee X drones is an exciting, pivotal moment for Vyom Drones, our collaboration with EagleNXT, and the prospects for the drone market in India,” said Santosh Sharma, Director of Vyom Drones. “This exciting milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, locally produced drone solutions to empower India’s commercial sectors while supporting national self-reliance.”

According to Statista, the India drone market could reach a value of nearly $30 billion USD (2.5 trillion Indian rupees) by 2030, with the largest drivers being the defense sector, followed by infrastructure and agriculture. These efforts to grow India’s indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities are supported by government prioritization of the drone sector as a cornerstone of technological and economic advancement.

The EagleNXT eBee X drone delivers efficiency and performance to infrastructure, commercial, security, and industrial projects across India. Equipped with a range of multispectral and oblique cameras, eBee X excels in the management of large-scale Civil construction projects, civil planning, security, as well as agricultural and environmental monitoring.

To schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com