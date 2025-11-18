Viasat Secures Renewal Contract with NEXCOM for Managed Connectivity Services Worldwide

Viasat will perform network upgrades at Navy and joint base facilities to

improve internet connectivity and enhance daily experiences for Sailors and their families

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM) and communication services, today announced a five-year contract extension with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Telecommunications Program Office.

Under this contract extension within the company’s Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, Viasat will continue providing managed connectivity services for the personal-use networks that support multiple programs for the Navy and joint base installations around the globe. This includes internet access for Sailors who live in Unaccompanied Housing (UH) or select Family Housing (FH), those who visit Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities, as well as support for those staying in or visiting lodging or other temporary living facilities, such as Navy Lodge, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites/ Navy Inns, Navy Getaways, Wounded Warrior Program and Fisher House® facilities.

The Viasat Government team will provide extensive network upgrades, including new hardware and infrastructure, as well as ISP backhaul, to support significantly higher bandwidth for users across facilities inside the continental U.S. (CONUS) and outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).

Viasat’s work with NEXCOM is directly aligned with the objectives of the recently formed Barracks Task Force, established to address the critical need to improve the living conditions and experiences of service members. By upgrading the networks and services for UH facilities, Viasat will be contributing to the Task Force’s mission to modernize infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for our Sailors living at U.S. military bases around the world.

"For nearly 15 years, Viasat has been honored to serve as a trusted partner to NEXCOM, connecting Sailors and their families across more than 100 bases worldwide,” said Victor Farah, Senior Vice President of Viasat Government Services and Solutions. “We understand how vital it is for service members to stay connected—to their loved ones, to their missions, and to the world around them. This extension reflects our shared commitment to continually enhance those experiences through faster, more resilient, and more affordable connectivity. As Viasat evolves its portfolio beyond traditional satellite services, we’re focused on delivering a modern, fiber-like digital experience that keeps pace with how Sailors live, work, and play—whether through streaming, gaming, email, social media or video communication."

Viasat’s contract with NEXCOM began in 2011. Since then, Viasat has built a long-standing history of delivering essential on-base connectivity services to Sailors and their families across both CONUS and OCONUS facilities worldwide. This extensive work includes performing critical upgrades to facilities across all programs served, such as the cable management transmission system (CMTS) network at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, building a new fiber network backbone and connectivity services for Naval Station Guam and Anderson Air Force Base, and constructing a new network at the Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo in Poland.

Visit our website to learn more about Viasat’s managed connectivity and network modernization services for military and government facilities.

