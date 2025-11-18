IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holding Co.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, CEO, and Director of Micropolis Holding Co. (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions.

To begin the interview, Aljawhari shared how Micropolis began with a focus on autonomous police patrols but quickly expanded its scope.

“When we started, we thought we would be just developing autonomous police patrols and the security applications powered by AI for the Dubai police and focusing on this category… but actually we can do much more with this technology we’re building today. So, we aimed to create the basic technology for robotics and AI, mainly unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and customize for different applications across different industries.”

He then explained the company’s modular approach, which allows for efficient customization across industries.

“We created a two-part product, a Mobility-Specific Platform (MSP) and an Application-Specific Pod (ASP). Today, we’re developing autonomous products based on our M1 and M2 platforms. One goes on open roads and streets, and the other is aimed at more controlled and gated communities… We can go to any customer—municipality, oil and gas, defense—and build specific robots for specific operations, all based on our M1 and M2 platforms.”

Aljawhari emphasized how trust from high-level security organizations has positioned Micropolis as a credible industry leader.

“For example, with Dubai Police, we have operation room software to analyze behavior using a suspect matrix. It’s very useful for police. It is a robot that acts as a patrol but thinks like a policeman… We deployed one of those in Global Village, something similar to Disneyland… You can see kids playing next to it, super safe… Our technology being trusted by the people who are responsible for safety and security in this country is really fascinating. It’s a huge success.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, CEO, and Director of Micropolis, as he shares how the company is building scale through innovation, customization, and global partnerships.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Micropolis.ai

