Embedded Antenna Systems Market Size to Hit USD 10.9 Billion by 2032 | at 14.2% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Antenna Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Embedded Antenna Systems Market Size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Proliferation of IoT-Enabled Devices Across Smart Infrastructure is Propelling Growth Globally

One major factor driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market is the quick rise in the use of IoT-enabled devices in industries like smart homes, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. Compact, high-performance, and power-efficient embedded antennas are becoming more and more in demand as linked settings proliferate. These antenna systems enable enormous machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, which are essential to smart infrastructure projects, by guaranteeing smooth connectivity and improved device dependability.

Their adoption is further fueled by technological developments, such as multiband capabilities and downsizing, which allow for incorporation into a variety of goods without sacrificing performance. Chip-scale antennas for ultra-compact consumer and industrial electronics were introduced by top manufacturers in August 2025, speeding up industry expansion by meeting both performance and scale criteria.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Embedded Antenna Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.79 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.2% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Trace Antenna, Chip Antenna, Patch Antenna)



• By Connectivity (4G/LTE, NB-IoT, Cellular, MNWAVE 5G, GNSS/GPS, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN), Radiofrequency Identification (RFI), Ultra-Wideband (UWB))



• By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Transportation, Industrial, Communication (Datacom & Telecom), Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Other)



• By Application (Airplanes, Gateway Routers, Satellites, Payment Terminals, Smart Meters, Infotainment And Navigations, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The chip antenna segment commands the largest share of the embedded antenna systems market, estimated at around 63% of total revenue in 2025, due to its compact size, high reliability, and compatibility with a wide range of wireless protocols. The FPC antenna segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 7.3% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for flexible, lightweight, and easily integrable antennas in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial IoT applications.

By Connectivity

The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth segment holds the largest share of revenue, estimated at around 39% in 2025, due to the widespread adoption of wireless connectivity in consumer electronics, smart home devices, and industrial automation. The MNWAVE 5G segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.8% over the forecast period, driven by the rapid deployment of 5G networks and the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless communication.

By End-User

The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest share of revenue, estimated at around 49% in 2025, due to the widespread adoption of wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices. The industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT and automation technologies in manufacturing, logistics, and energy management.

By Application

The smart meters segment holds the largest share of revenue, estimated at around 33% in 2025, due to the global expansion of smart grid infrastructure and the increasing demand for efficient energy management. The gateway routers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed, reliable wireless connectivity in smart homes, offices, and industrial environments.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific holds an estimated 42% share of the Embedded Antenna Systems Market, securing its position as the leading region. The region’s dominance is driven by high-volume consumer electronics manufacturing, rapid 5G network rollouts, and expanding smart city and IoT ecosystems.

North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of over 15% in 2024, driven by accelerated adoption of next-generation wireless technologies and strong investments in connected ecosystems.

Recent News:

In 2025, Molex LLC introduced a compact multi-protocol embedded antenna module supporting 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and GNSS for next-generation IoT and automotive telematics platforms.

In 2025, Taoglas Ltd launched a next-generation 5G embedded antenna platform optimized for ultra-low-power IoT devices and global multi-regional connectivity.

Exclusive Sections of the Embedded Antenna Systems Market Report (The USPs):

ANTENNA PERFORMANCE & POWER EFFICIENCY METRICS: helps you assess system-level improvements by analyzing signal gain enhancement, power consumption reduction, and bandwidth capacity supported by modern embedded antenna architectures.

helps you assess system-level improvements by analyzing signal gain enhancement, power consumption reduction, and bandwidth capacity supported by modern embedded antenna architectures. DEVICE INTEGRATION & CONNECTIVITY ADOPTION INDEX: helps you understand market penetration through the share of IoT and 5G-enabled devices using embedded antennas along with adoption levels across compact products such as wearables, sensors, and smartphones.

helps you understand market penetration through the share of IoT and 5G-enabled devices using embedded antennas along with adoption levels across compact products such as wearables, sensors, and smartphones. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & MATERIAL CONFIGURATION ANALYSIS: helps you evaluate advancements in antenna engineering by tracking MIMO configuration adoption, the material split between ceramic and FPC PCB antenna designs, and the integration of AI-driven tuning and beamforming technologies.

helps you evaluate advancements in antenna engineering by tracking MIMO configuration adoption, the material split between ceramic and FPC PCB antenna designs, and the integration of AI-driven tuning and beamforming technologies. RELIABILITY & RF COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS: helps you gauge design robustness by measuring antenna failure rates, adherence to global RF standards including FCC and CE, and efficiency levels in reducing electromagnetic interference in dense electronic systems.

helps you gauge design robustness by measuring antenna failure rates, adherence to global RF standards including FCC and CE, and efficiency levels in reducing electromagnetic interference in dense electronic systems. BANDWIDTH & CONNECTIVITY OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS: helps you identify performance strengths by analyzing improvements in multiband compatibility, tuning flexibility, and connectivity reliability across next-generation embedded antenna modules.

