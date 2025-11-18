Alpha Modus Financial Services Partners with DolFinTech to Add Check Cashing and Money Transfer Capabilities to the AlphaCash Platform

CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Financial Services, LCC, a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), today announced a multi-year partnership with DolFinTech, a leading U.S. remittance and money-transfer provider, to integrate check cashing and domestic / international money-transfer services into the company’s AlphaCash ecosystem.

The agreement positions Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”) as a practicing fintech operator connecting in-store retail engagement directly to financial access. Scheduled for launch in Q1 2026, the enhanced AlphaCash platform is intended to enable millions of underbanked consumers to cash government and payroll checks, send or receive money worldwide, and manage prepaid debit balances via mobile app and through in-store AlphaCash kiosks located within participating retail partners.

Chris Chumas, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc., stated, “The addition of DolFinTech and its brands, Barri and DolEx, to the AlphaCash eco-system will allow customers to cash checks and send money safely and instantly right where they shop without the pre-requisite of a traditional banking account at a known institution.” Mr. Chumas continued, “This partnership is another proof point that Alpha Modus is building and executing solutions to enhance the consumer experience in brick and mortar retail and attributing every outcome back to measurable results.”

DolFinTech, through its trusted brands Barri Money Services and DolEx Dollar Express, operates a nationwide network of more than 5,000 agents and retail locations, serving millions of consumers with trusted money-transfer and financial-access solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Alberto Laureano, CEO of DolFinTech, commented, “We’re excited to partner with Alpha Modus Financial Services to bring our financial-service network into the AlphaCash ecosystem. Together, we’ll be helping underbanked communities gain access to essential financial tools in the same environments where they live and shop. Together with AlphaCash, we plan to bridge convenience, inclusion, and technology.”

The collaboration with DolFinTech marks the latest expansion of the Alpha Modus ecosystem, following recent partnerships with Synctera and TransPecos Banks to power the program-management and sponsor-bank infrastructure for AlphaCash. Collectively, these relationships establish the financial-services backbone of Alpha Modus Financial Services, including a closed-loop retail AI framework where each interaction inside the store connects to a verifiable financial outcome for consumers and eco-system partners.

About DolFinTech

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DolFinTech is one of the largest privately held money transfer companies, serving outbound remittance markets in the U.S. and Canada, with over 20 destination countries. We proudly provide non-banking financial services tailored to the Hispanic community, with over 500 company stores, 5,000 retail agent locations and an expanding digital presence. Our mission is to redefine financial services, offering accessible solutions that empower underserved communities and promote a better everyday life for our customers, employees, and communities worldwide.

DolFinTech operates under its trusted brands with over 100 years of combined experience—Barri, DolEx, and Quisqueyana—and offers a comprehensive range of services, including: money transfer, check cashing, bill payment, mobile reloads, and money orders.

For more information, please visit www.dolfintech.com .

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework — Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute — enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.



For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

