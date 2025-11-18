Inuvo Introduces IntentPath for Next-Level Audience Visualization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, today announced enhancements to the IntentKey® Platform, marking a major advancement in the way marketers create, visualize, understand, and activate audiences based on intent.

The updated platform introduces IntentPath, a new visualization capability that predicts how audiences move from awareness to engagement to conversion. Inuvo’s proprietary large language model maps how consumer buying reasons change as they make their way to purchase. This represents a meaningful advancement in understanding why consumers behave the way they do.

“This release takes IntentKey’s intelligence to an entirely new level,” said Rob Buchner, COO of Inuvo. “The platform lets marketers see intent in motion by highlighting the real journey from discovery to decision, powered and generated just-in-time entirely by AI.”

“This is a fundamental shift in how our clients experience audience intelligence,” said Amir Bakhshaie, Senior Vice President of IntentKey. “It turns what used to be abstract data points into targeting leverage. You can literally watch intent unfold and understand why someone is engaging.”

Additionally, the platform now delivers next-day predictive audience and sentiment trends, helping marketers anticipate shifts before they happen. An upgraded Trending Map highlights where intent is surging geographically, while enhanced demographic insights, powered by U.S. Census data and Inuvo’s proprietary modeling, offer a privacy-safe view of likely age, income, and household composition patterns.

These updates are all presented through a redesigned interface featuring improved model editing and one-click activation allowing marketers to send audiences directly to their DSPs.

IntentKey’s concept-based approach gives marketers a timing advantage no legacy system can match. By understanding intent from the open web, the platform identifies high-intent users as much as a day before others do, revealing the motivations behind behavior and unlocking audiences competitors can’t reach.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations - Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of November 18, 2025, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

