Wearable Devices Unveils EMG-Based Weight Estimation Technology, Advancing Its Neural-Interface IP Into Pre-Commercial Development

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that it has successfully implemented and demonstrated a pre-commercial electromyography (“EMG”)-driven weight-estimation capability running on its Mudra Link neural wristband, based on its recently secured patent for weight, torque and force estimation.

This achievement represents a significant advancement in the Company’s neuromuscular computing roadmap.

This development is part of Wearable Devices’ ongoing research and development efforts, aimed at harnessing neuromuscular-signals-based technology to support new advanced capabilities across multiple industries.

Leveraging the Company’s proprietary neural interface, the pre-commercial model analyzes surface EMG patterns from the wrist during lifting actions.

This capability is currently being used for internal testing, performance benchmarking, and proof-of-concept demonstrations, with potential use cases in robotics and industry, sports technology, healthcare, and extended reality (XR).

This development builds directly on the Company’s recently granted U.S. patent, “Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device,” which protects neural-based measurement of weight, torque, and applied force from the wrist. The newly demonstrated EMG weight-estimation capability represents an early implementation of this patented framework, showing how Mudra Link’s neuromuscular signals can be used to quantify physical interactions.

“The ability to estimate weight directly from neuromuscular activity represents a fundamental step toward bridging physical effort and digital interaction,” said Guy Wagner, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices. “Our recent patent lays the foundation for effortlessly measuring weight and torque without the need to carry or use any device but your Mudra Link. This EMG-based capability demonstrates the biological measurement layer required to bring that vision to life. By quantifying real-world force from the wrist, we are moving closer to intuitive, physics-aware neural interfaces that feel natural, immersive, and seamlessly connected to user intent.”

