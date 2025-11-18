Cabot Corporation’s LITX® 95F Conductive Carbon Named One of the “Top 10 Exhibits of 2025” at CIIE

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that its LITX® 95F conductive carbon, an advanced material engineered for use in lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems (ESS), has been named to the “Top 10 Exhibits of 2025” list at the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The award was presented during the “Brands Bring a Better Future for the World” Global Forum for Brand Equity Strategists at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. CIIE is one of the world’s largest expos promoting trade and economic cooperation.

This prestigious recognition celebrates brands and innovations that exemplify excellence in supporting sustainable, high-quality economic development. Cabot’s LITX® 95F conductive carbon is the first product from the specialty chemicals and performance materials sector to receive this distinction, underscoring Cabot’s leadership in enabling the next generation of clean energy technologies.

“We are honored that our LITX® 95F conductive carbon has been recognized among the top exhibits at CIIE,” said Jeff Zhu, executive vice president and president, Carbon & Silica Technologies, Battery Materials, and Asia Pacific region. “This award affirms Cabot’s commitment to driving innovation in conductive additives that power the global energy transition. Our battery materials solutions are helping accelerate the adoption of cleaner, more efficient energy storage solutions.”

“We are thrilled to see our LITX® 95F product recognized on a global stage as it reflects the impact of our technology on the rapidly expanding ESS industry,” said Patrick Kelly, vice president, global marketing and strategy, Battery Materials. “This product enables more reliable and efficient energy storage systems and supports the growing demand for clean energy as well as the increasing ESS needs driven by the expansion of AI and data centers around the world. This recognition reflects both our technological leadership and our commitment to innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.”

The 8th China International Import Expo brought together participants from 155 countries, regions, and international organizations, with over 4,100 exhibiting companies. Cabot’s recognition highlights its continued leadership in delivering high-performance materials that help enable the future of energy storage.

For more information about the company’s product portfolio for ESS applications, visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.

