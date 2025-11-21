Cabot Corporation Announces Reinforcement Materials Segment Executive Transition

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has appointed William (“Bill”) Masterson as senior vice president and president, Reinforcement Materials segment, effective November 21, 2025. Masterson succeeds Matthew Wood, who ceases to serve in this position and as an employee of the Company effective immediately.

Wood’s departure from the Company is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s business performance, operations, financial statements, internal controls, or auditors.

Masterson joined Cabot from WR Grace in 2011 and, throughout his tenure, has held a variety of leadership positions with increasing responsibility across the Company’s businesses. Most recently, he served as vice president, Global Business Operations for Carbon and Silica Technologies, where he had global responsibility for all specialty carbon, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxide and aerogel manufacturing facilities spanning multiple regions. In this role, Bill also had leadership responsibility for the product management, supply chain, and product line technology functions, driving critical initiatives to enhance efficiency, optimize performance, and support long-term growth. Prior to that, he was vice president and regional business director for the Americas in the specialty carbons and fumed metal oxides product lines, where he was responsible for all sales, marketing, and technical service activities to drive growth and profitability in these product lines. In addition to these leadership roles, Bill also had enterprise responsibility for our global commercial center of excellence. Masterson’s extensive experience managing complex global operations combined with deep expertise in commercial strategy, positions him well to advance Cabot’s objectives in his new role.

“Bill brings a strong and diverse background to his new role, with deep expertise in global business operations, commercial strategy, and a proven ability to lead complex organizations. Throughout his career at Cabot, he has demonstrated disciplined execution and a commitment to driving growth and operational excellence,” said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer of Cabot Corporation. “Bill will also have the support of a long-tenured, highly experienced team with decades of knowledge in Reinforcement Materials, providing consistency and strength as he leads the business forward. He is also highly regarded for his collaborative leadership style and his ability to develop talent across the Company. I am confident that his strategic insight and operational experience will position the Reinforcement Materials business for continued success and long-term growth.”

