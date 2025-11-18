Netskope Continues to Expand Collaboration with Microsoft, Providing Enterprise Security for Modern AI and Cloud Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the general availability of enterprise security and AI integrations with Microsoft. The seamless integration of Netskope One capabilities with Microsoft tools delivers flexibility for modern AI and cloud environments, protecting Microsoft customers that seek to maximize their security posture.

As part of a longstanding collaboration, Netskope and Microsoft empower enterprise customers to extend the value of their Microsoft investments. Ongoing integrations now include general availability of the following:

Netskope One Purview Integration

The Netskope One and Microsoft Purview integration provides comprehensive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) coverage and enforcement by augmenting Netskope's powerful visibility and enforcement at the network layer with data classification and policies from Microsoft Purview, providing customers running multi-vendor data protection stacks with a consolidated data protection platform. The integration expands Microsoft discovery and classification of sensitive data to tens of thousands of applications, including AI apps and unsanctioned cloud storage. The integration unifies data security and governance by seamlessly interleaving Netskope and Microsoft Purview DLP policies across endpoints, SaaS, IaaS, and network traffic, combining the best of two leading solutions. This helps ensure increased consistency and policy enforcement across heterogeneous environments, for a further enriched security and compliance stack with enterprise-wide visibility, real-time detection, governance, and threat mitigation for all data.

The Netskope One integration with Microsoft Purview is now generally available. More information can be found here: Netskope One for Microsoft Purview DLP .

Netskope One Advanced SSE for Microsoft Entra Global Secure Access (GSA)

In November 2024, Microsoft announced the choice of Netskope as its first partner in building an open Security Service Edge (SSE) ecosystem by introducing the integration of Netskope One SSE directly into the in-product experience of Microsoft Entra GSA. Now generally available, the integration unifies security posture with Microsoft's identity and access management, bringing Netskope's market-leading cloud Data Loss Prevention and Advanced Threat Protection capabilities directly to Entra GSA. Netskope is the only SASE vendor to offer full integration with Entra GSA across DLP, Threat Protection, and SD-WAN, helping customers ensure that sensitive data remains protected and networks are shielded from evolving threats, regardless of user location or level of application access.

The Netskope One SSE integration with Microsoft Entra GSA is now generally available. More information can be found here: Netskope One Advanced SSE for Microsoft Entra .

Netskope CASB API for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Enterprises must stay protected while maximizing the power of enterprise-critical AI productivity such as Microsoft 365 Copilot. Netskope CASB API for Microsoft 365 Copilot is now generally available, delivering advanced security and compliance controls for Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions. Through this innovative integration, administrators can connect their managed Microsoft 365 Copilot instance to Netskope’s CASB API to gain greater visibility and apply data-at-rest policies, helping businesses foster responsible AI adoption and ensure that sensitive information is not inadvertently shared, misused, or exposed through AI interactions. Netskope enables enterprises to enforce security via DLP and threat protection policies, receive near-real-time alerts, and monitor user activity— helping ensure safe and seamless Microsoft 365 Copilot rollout and adoption.

The Netskope CASB API support for Microsoft 365 Copilot is now generally available. More information can be found here: Netskope CASB API for Microsoft 365 Copilot .

Netskope is a widely acknowledged industry leader in SSE and SASE capabilities. Netskope was named a Leader for the fourth year in a row in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge , and a Leader for the second year in a row in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Service Edge , as well as a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for Secure Access Service Edge Solutions , and a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave for Security Service Edge .

“By integrating Netskope's leading SASE and SSE capabilities with Microsoft's robust cloud ecosystem, organizations are empowered to embrace cloud and AI with confidence and security,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. “Our latest advancements with Microsoft, now generally available to all customers, underscore Netskope's commitment to meet the rapidly evolving needs of modern enterprises.”

"Security is truly a team sport, and these integrated solutions with Netskope proves that collaboration is key to tackling today’s most complex cyber challenges,” said Joy Chik, President, Identity and Network Access, Microsoft. “By bringing together the power of Microsoft's identity and network access solution, Microsoft Entra, with Netskope’s Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities, we're solving critical customer security issues through a single, unified solution. This allows organizations to move faster toward a comprehensive Zero Trust architecture, protecting users, data, and applications everywhere without compromising performance or user experience. It's about providing our customers with the flexibility and the best-of-breed protection they need to thrive in a hybrid world."

All generally available Netskope solutions with Microsoft are available via on the Microsoft Marketplace , the new Microsoft Security Store and via Netskope Partners Worldwide. To learn more about Netskope’s integrations with Microsoft and how they can benefit your organization, read the Netskope blog and visit the Netskope booth #1827 at Microsoft Ignite, November 18-21, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

