Netskope Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended October 31, 2025.

“We delivered an excellent third quarter with accelerating top line growth and incremental improvements to the bottom line,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. “Cloud modernization and AI are fueling strong demand for our market-leading Netskope One platform of security, networking, and analytics products. And, the investments we’ve made in our foundational technology architecture, NewEdge private cloud, and go-to-market engine are driving clear returns as we successfully scale to address our estimated $149 billion market opportunity.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR grew 34% year-over-year to $754 million as of October 31, 2025.

Q3 Revenue was $184.2 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Gross Profit and Margin: GAAP gross profit was $106.6 million, compared to $91.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and GAAP gross margin was 58%, compared to 66% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $137.6 million, compared to $97.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and non-GAAP gross margin was 75%, compared to 70% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes $28.6 million in stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the vesting of certain equity awards in conjunction with the initial public offering.

GAAP loss from operations was ($447.0) million, compared to a loss of ($53.8) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and GAAP operating margin was (243%), compared to (39%) for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($28.2) million, compared to a loss of ($35.5) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and non-GAAP operating margin was (15%), compared to (26%) for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes $416.2 million in stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, compared to $12.3 million in the prior year period, due primarily to the vesting of certain equity awards in conjunction with the initial public offering. Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was ($1.85), compared to ($0.72) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.10), compared to ($0.37) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net loss per share excludes $0.04 for the loss on the change in fair market value of convertible notes, compared to $0.18 in the year ago period. As of October 31, 2025, the weighted average common stock outstanding was 245 million and the fully-diluted share count under the treasury stock method was approximately 506 million.

Net cash generated from operations was $11.2 million, compared to ($10.9) million used in operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and operating cash flow margin was 6%, compared to (8%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow was $10.6 million, compared to ($28.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and free cash flow margin was positive 6%, compared to (21%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter was $1.2 billion.



Recent Business Highlights

Completed our Initial Public Offering in September, raising $992.2 million in IPO proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition to being recognized as a Leader in both the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Services Edge (SSE), for four consecutive years and a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for SASE platforms for two consecutive years, during Q3 Fiscal 2026, Netskope was also recognized as: A leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Access Service Edge Solutions, Q3 2025 report. Netskope was the highest scoring vendor in the report overall and also the highest scoring vendor in Forrester’s “Strength of Offering” category. A Leader in GigaOMs DLP Radar report and SD-WAN Platforms Radar report.

Expanded our NewEdge private cloud network with new data centers in Malaysia, Toronto, Hawaii, and Oman to meet growing customer demand. NewEdge now covers close to 80 major metropolitan areas, with over 120 data centers globally, all of which are available to every customer, have full edge compute, and run all services.

Announced updates to our Netskope One platform, including: Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA) enhancements to extend to IoT and OT use cases. Netskope’s UZTNA solution helps customers modernize their networks by enabling the consolidation of legacy technologies beyond just Virtual Private Networking (VPN), to also include Network Access Control (NAC) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). New AI-powered innovations which improve efficiency and effectiveness of security teams. This includes an integrated AI agent for Netskope One Private Access, which provides insight into an organization’s existing ZTNA network topologies and private application configurations.



Deepened our collaboration with Microsoft through enterprise security and AI integrations, including Netskope One integration with Microsoft Purview. In addition, we released Netskope One Advanced SSE for Microsoft Entra Global Secure Access (GSA), and new protections for Microsoft 365 Copilot conversations - including GenAI queries, responses, and AI-generated content - using our market-leading data and threat protection delivered through our new CASB API for Microsoft 365 Copilot.



Financial Outlook

Netskope is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 and fiscal year 2026:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, we expect:

Q4 revenue of $188 million to $190 million

Non-GAAP operating margin of (14.0%) to (13.0%)

Non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.07) to ($0.05), using approximately 400 million weighted average common stock outstanding



For the full year of fiscal 2026, we expect:

Total revenue of $701 million to $703 million

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 75%

Non-GAAP operating margin of (17.0%) to (16.5%)

Non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.53) to ($0.51), using approximately 215 million weighted average common stock outstanding

Free cash flow of $5 million to $8 million



These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial information can be accessed through Netskope’s investor relations website at investors.netskope.com.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com, on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance and financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: macroeconomic influences and instability, geopolitical events, operations and financial results and the economy in general; risks associated with scaling our business and managing our rapid growth; our ability to expand our partner relationships; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; our limited experience with new products and the risks associated with new product offerings, including adoption by customers and the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products as well as existing products; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security, networking and analytics products and our ability to innovate and remain competitive; length of sales cycles; risks related to the use of AI in our platform; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Netskope as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to evaluate our business performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expense We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Loss

We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, gain/loss on fair value change in convertible notes, and non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, gain/loss on fair value change in convertible notes, and non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software. Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by revenue. We believe free cash flow and free cash flow margin serve as valuable indicators of liquidity, as it provides our management, board of directors, and investors with insight into our ability to generate cash from our operations, strategic initiatives, and strengthening our balance sheet.

NETSKOPE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, January 31, 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 984,652 $ 166,012 Marketable securities 168,251 80,679 Accounts receivable, net 131,534 195,100 Inventories 5,377 5,763 Deferred contract acquisition costs 48,813 42,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,213 37,991 Total current assets 1,401,840 528,405 Property and equipment, net 89,544 99,480 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,816 34,571 Intangible assets, net 23,895 37,242 Goodwill 61,083 61,083 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 89,188 78,805 Other assets, noncurrent 16,670 18,920 Total assets $ 1,715,036 $ 858,506 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,430 $ 2,652 Accrued compensation and benefits 77,471 62,781 Deferred revenue 471,455 430,156 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,124 10,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,505 20,852 Total current liabilities 602,985 526,708 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 148,426 160,151 Convertible notes 780,365 626,622 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 24,492 25,808 Other liabilities, noncurrent 7,737 4,806 Total liabilities 1,564,005 1,344,095 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Convertible preferred stock - 1,050,561 Common stock - 10 Class A common stock 5 - Class B common stock 34 - Additional paid-in capital 2,796,530 418,791 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,408 ) (5,439 ) Accumulated deficit (2,572,130 ) (1,949,512 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 151,031 (485,589 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,715,036 $ 858,506





NETSKOPE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 184,173 $ 138,532 $ 512,667 $ 389,782 Cost of revenue(1) 77,530 46,765 173,267 141,209 Gross profit 106,643 91,767 339,400 248,573 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 149,869 65,765 297,295 217,391 Research and development(1) 262,702 62,402 403,439 192,758 General and administrative(1) 141,042 17,434 176,959 52,989 Total operating expenses 553,613 145,601 877,693 463,138 Loss from operations (446,970 ) (53,834 ) (538,293 ) (214,565 ) Other income (expense), net: Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes (8,439 ) (18,125 ) (85,841 ) (63,249 ) Other income, net 5,407 711 9,529 3,469 Loss before provision for income taxes (450,002 ) (71,248 ) (614,605 ) (274,345 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,073 (505 ) 8,013 3,127 Net loss $ (453,075 ) $ (70,743 ) $ (622,618 ) $ (277,472 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.85 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (4.07 ) $ (2.89 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 244,659,095 98,265,450 153,012,468 95,875,697 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 28,018 $ 589 $ 28,945 $ 1,930 Sales and marketing 71,845 4,135 78,304 14,667 Research and development 190,082 5,878 198,881 18,738 General and administrative 120,527 1,711 121,984 4,318 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 410,472 $ 12,313 $ 428,114 $ 39,653





NETSKOPE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (622,618 ) $ (277,472 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 428,114 39,653 Depreciation and amortization 35,791 39,861 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 39,419 33,198 Non-cash operating lease expenses 10,032 8,886 (Accretion of discount) amortization of premium on investments, net (552 ) (1,547 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes 85,841 63,249 Deferred income tax benefit - (2,254 ) Other 230 777 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 63,566 (12,481 ) Inventories 149 29 Deferred contract acquisition costs (55,755 ) (43,503 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,164 ) 927 Other non-current assets 2,251 (675 ) Accounts payable 13,359 4,746 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,121 4,969 Operating lease liabilities (9,736 ) (9,515 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,397 (4,467 ) Deferred revenue 29,574 37,753 Other non-current liabilities 2,931 1,068 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,950 (116,798 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,563 ) (32,437 ) Capitalized internal-use software (1,990 ) (2,579 ) Purchases of intangible assets - (3,337 ) Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired - (2,508 ) Purchases of marketable securities (197,145 ) (40,636 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 63,601 120,514 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 46,454 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (98,643 ) 39,017 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discount and commissions 992,209 - Payments for deferred offering costs (6,320 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 31,174 22,743 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance cost - 74,355 Payments for taxes upon net share settlement of equity awards (117,205 ) - Payments for holdback on business combination (2,524 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 897,334 97,098 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 818,641 19,317 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 167,197 165,770 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 985,838 $ 185,087





NETSKOPE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit reconciliation: Gross profit $ 106,643 $ 91,767 $ 339,400 $ 248,573 Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes 28,602 589 29,543 1,930 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,341 5,174 12,016 14,645 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 137,586 $ 97,530 $ 380,959 $ 265,148 Gross margin 58 % 66 % 66 % 64 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 70 % 74 % 68 % Sales and marketing expense reconciliation: Sales and marketing expense $ 149,869 $ 65,765 $ 297,295 $ 217,391 Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes (73,680 ) (4,143 ) (80,461 ) (14,757 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (280 ) (421 ) (1,330 ) (1,178 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 75,909 $ 61,201 $ 215,504 $ 201,456 Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 81 % 47 % 58 % 56 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 41 % 44 % 42 % 52 % Research and development expense reconciliation: Research and development expense $ 262,702 $ 62,402 $ 403,439 $ 192,758 Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes (192,612 ) (5,884 ) (201,474 ) (18,783 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - - (70 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 70,090 $ 56,518 $ 201,965 $ 173,905 Research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 143 % 45 % 79 % 49 % Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 38 % 41 % 39 % 45 % General and administrative expense reconciliation: General and administrative expense $ 141,042 $ 17,434 $ 176,959 $ 52,989 Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes (121,285 ) (1,711 ) (122,743 ) (4,318 ) Acquisition related expense - (443 ) - (460 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 19,757 $ 15,280 $ 54,216 $ 48,211 General and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 77 % 13 % 35 % 14 % Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 11 % 11 % 11 % 12 % Loss from operations reconciliation: Loss from operations $ (446,970 ) $ (53,834 ) $ (538,293 ) $ (214,565 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes 416,179 12,327 434,221 39,788 Acquisition related expense - 443 - 460 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,621 5,595 13,346 15,893 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (28,170 ) $ (35,469 ) $ (90,726 ) $ (158,424 ) Operating margin (243 )% (39 )% (105 )% (55 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (15 )% (26 )% (18 )% (41 )% Net loss reconciliation: Net loss $ (453,075 ) $ (70,743 ) $ (622,618 ) $ (277,472 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes 416,179 12,327 434,221 39,788 Acquisition related expense - 443 - 460 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,621 5,595 13,346 15,893 Loss on fair value change in convertible notes 8,439 18,125 85,841 63,249 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 364 (2,239 ) 364 (2,239 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (25,472 ) $ (36,492 ) $ (88,846 ) $ (160,321 ) Basic and diluted EPS reconciliation: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.85 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (4.07 ) $ (2.89 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes 1.70 0.13 2.84 0.41 Acquisition related expense - - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.06 0.09 0.17 Loss on fair value change in convertible notes 0.04 0.18 0.56 0.66 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes - (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.67 ) Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding.



