Netskope Expands U.S. Federal Advisory Board with Former U.S. Government Leaders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope , (NASDAQ: NTSK) a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the addition of three veteran United States federal government leaders to its U.S. Federal Advisory Board. These experienced executives will provide strategic guidance on Netskope’s go-to-market strategy and efforts in U.S. federal, civilian, and defense organizations as they modernize their technology to stay ahead of growing cybersecurity threats.

The Netskope U.S. Federal Advisory Board is a dynamic group of public sector leaders and technology executives who provide objective, outside-in thinking and continuous focus on core government issues. With decades of experience at a broad range of federal departments and agencies, members of the board contribute firsthand knowledge and diverse executive perspectives regarding the solutions and support required by federal organizations and the constituents they serve. This insight helps drive continuous refinement of Netskope’s business direction.

The expansion of Netskope’s U.S. Federal Advisory Board highlights the company’s commitment to best serving the specific needs of the U.S. federal government. The new board members will share a variety of insights, ranging from experience with U.S. critical infrastructure protection to civilian energy projects and military battlefield technology.

“We are honored to add these experienced and highly respected government experts to our U.S. Federal Advisory Board, supporting Netskope's work with U.S. federal agencies,” said Sanjay Beri, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Netskope. “We value their decades of firsthand government experience to help deliver solutions and services for mission success and safeguarding our nation’s critical infrastructure, data, and citizens.”

The new Netskope U.S. Federal Advisory Board members are:

Ann Dunkin , former Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Energy and now Chief Executive Officer at Dunkin Global Advisors Inc., brings decades of civilian government and private sector experience. Dunkin focuses on solving difficult technical problems by deploying innovative solutions within tight time frames and budget constraints.



, former Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Department of Energy and now Chief Executive Officer at Dunkin Global Advisors Inc., brings decades of civilian government and private sector experience. Dunkin focuses on solving difficult technical problems by deploying innovative solutions within tight time frames and budget constraints. Jeff Frazier , former FBI Special Agent and now Operating Partner at Digital Alpha Advisors, has extensive private sector leadership experience at companies such as Snowflake, Pryon and Cisco. His areas of expertise include government consulting and advising, public policy, government affairs, sales, go-to-market execution, strategy and digital transformation.



, former FBI Special Agent and now Operating Partner at Digital Alpha Advisors, has extensive private sector leadership experience at companies such as Snowflake, Pryon and Cisco. His areas of expertise include government consulting and advising, public policy, government affairs, sales, go-to-market execution, strategy and digital transformation. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Matthew “Jerry” Glavy, former Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps and now President of The Glavy Outcomes Group, brings over 39 years of leadership across the air, sea, space, and cyberspace domains. A veteran of multiple global deployments with Marine Expeditionary Units, he served for five years at U.S. Cyber Command and later played a pivotal role in standing up and leading U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command.



“Every government agency has its own unique challenge when facing cybersecurity risks and threats, with its own custom networks, processes, and mission demands,” said Jeff Frazier, Netskope U.S. Federal Advisory Board Member. “I am committed to working with Netskope and other members of the Federal Advisory Board to help ensure that our nation's most sensitive data is secure and protected. I applaud Netskope for taking a forward-thinking approach to government cybersecurity.”

Last year, Netskope announced Netskope GovCloud received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at Impact Level “High” on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Netskope GovCloud provides federal agencies unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection across cloud, AI, SaaS, web and private applications wherever they are.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

