A4M Unveils Next Frontier in Longevity Science with LongevityFest 2025

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), dedicated to equipping clinicians with cutting-edge tools and in-depth expertise, is excited to announce LongevityFest 2025, taking place December 12–14 at The Venetian and Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas. Poised to be the largest event in A4M’s 33-year history, LongevityFest 2025 marks a bold new era for the global movement toward longer, healthier, more vital lives.

Building on the success of last year’s record-breaking gathering, LongevityFest 2025 explores how to unlock the secrets to a longer, healthier life – bridging clinical practice, cutting-edge research, and the emotional, social, and technological factors that shape human longevity.

“Each year, LongevityFest brings together the brightest minds defining what’s next in healthspan and human potential,” said Doreen Brown, CEO of Informa Connect's Medical Division. “This year, we’re diving even deeper to showcase the science behind lifespan and the art of living – and aging – well.”

LongevityFest 2025 builds upon the Academy’s legacy of pushing boundaries in preventive, regenerative, and functional medicine. Over three days, attendees will engage in:

200+ CME-accredited sessions covering the latest advances in epigenetics, neuroscience, metabolic health, and whole-body optimization

covering the latest advances in epigenetics, neuroscience, metabolic health, and whole-body optimization 50+ keynote speakers highlighting compelling topics such as muscle-centric medicine, artificial intelligence in practice, and the future of longevity research

highlighting compelling topics such as muscle-centric medicine, artificial intelligence in practice, and the future of longevity research Hands-on workshops and immersive learning experiences led by leading experts in longevity science and modern healthcare

led by leading experts in longevity science and modern healthcare A bustling exhibition hall featuring more than 500 companies showcasing the next generation of health technologies

From research breakthroughs in menopause support to the expanding use of GLP-1 therapies and precision brain health, the conference offers a panoramic view of the innovations reshaping how we understand and extend human potential.

Healthcare innovators, longevity enthusiasts, and medical professionals of all specialties are encouraged to register here at a4m.com/longevity-fest-2025 to attend and join a global community united in extending healthspan. Follow along on @redefiningmedicine on Instagram.

About The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)

Rooted in a future-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the premier global platform for continuing education in health optimization, whole-person care, and longevity. The Academy is committed to empowering clinicians with state-of-the-art tools and comprehensive knowledge; it offers a diverse range of innovative learning formats – from CME events to university-level programs – catering to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals. By fostering collaboration and driving advancements in the functional anti-aging field, A4M is actively reshaping the landscape of modern healthcare, elevating patient outcomes, and setting new standards in medical practice.