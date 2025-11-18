Minitab Increases Investment in Japan to Help Companies Accelerate Digital Transformation with Data Analytics and AI

State College, PA & Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the global leader in data analysis, predictive analytics, and process performance improvement solutions, announced the expansion of its local capabilities in Japan with the opening of a new office and training facility in Marunouchi, Tokyo. This investment reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Japanese companies and partners in a globally competitive environment.

Since launching its K.K. in Japan in 2024, Minitab has expanded its local team and introduced practical training programs tailored to the needs of Japanese industries, using proven methodologies such as Six Sigma. The new facility offers hands-on training for customers utilizing Minitab’s suite of data analytics and quality improvement solutions, reflecting the company’s commitment to empowering operational excellence.

“Our expanded presence in Japan reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering best-in-class software solutions and support services tailored to the needs of Japanese businesses,” said Johnny Min, Regional Director of Minitab K.K. “Through increased investment in people, training, and partnerships in Japan, we aim to help our customers drive growth and deliver high-quality products and services.”

Minitab is also deepening collaboration with local consulting and implementation partners to deliver more integrated, value-driven solutions nationwide. As part of this expansion, Minitab has introduced two innovative software solutions to the Japanese market:

Prolink™ : automates data collection from inspection equipment for statistical process control that allows companies to monitor performance, reduce errors, identify potential concerns, and drive significant quality improvement.

Simul8™: an advanced simulation modeling software that allows users to quickly and easily build powerful simulations that optimize processes, uncover opportunities, enhance decision-making, and provide actionable results.

These new products will be available to Japanese customers in addition to Minitab’s core offerings in the Minitab Solution Center™, which unlocks the power of Minitab’s cloud-based solutions by providing a single location to access powerful, yet easy-to-use capabilities that simplify and optimize customers’ end-to-end workflow, enabling them to make better, smarter, and faster decisions.

At the heart of the Minitab Solution Center is Minitab Statistical Software, Minitab’s market-leading analytics solution. To expedite analysis, Minitab’s new Data Center will enable Japanese customers to gain immediate insights into their data with informative visuals and an intuitive interface, streamlining data preparation tasks and allowing users to focus on exploring and understanding their data.

About Minitab

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By combining statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab enables organizations to integrate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision making, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Minitab solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services for leveraging advanced analytics to achieve process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and create sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com/ja-jp/.