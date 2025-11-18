LeadCoverage Unveils First-Ever Supply Chain Growth Index

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market (GTM) consulting group in the supply chain and logistics industry, today announces the release of its first-ever Supply Chain Growth Index (SCGI), a quarterly tool providing freight and logistics companies with insights into GTM efficiency and pipeline impact. The logistics industry is grappling with declining revenues, volumes, and investments, and executives are increasingly focused on demonstrable growth from go-to-market (GTM) expenditures, this report offers a vital resource for leaders making strategic decisions amidst unprecedented challenges.

"Freight and logistics companies are under immense pressure to make every GTM investment count," said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadCoverage. "The SCGI and its core metric, LGER, cut through the noise of vanity metrics to deliver a clear, actionable benchmark. It answers the urgent question: 'Are we spending our GTM resources efficiently, and is that spend generating real pipeline?'"

The Supply Chain Growth Index is designed to provide freight and logistics companies with a clear, data-driven view of their GTM performance, enabling them to make smarter investment decisions and drive sustainable growth in a dynamic market. A core component, the Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio (LGER), measures qualified pipeline generated per GTM dollar.

Executives should benchmark their performance against the median LGER. If results are below average, re-evaluating fund allocation and campaign effectiveness is crucial. Companies with a high LGER may consider strategically increasing investment to fuel further growth, balancing efficiency with scale. Continuous, quarterly LGER tracking is essential for early trend identification and informed, data-driven decision-making. Ultimately, optimizing pipeline generation through strong cross-functional coordination, ensuring robust sales and marketing alignment remains paramount for success.

“LGER is about more than just efficiency; it’s about making smart, scalable decisions,” added Brown. “In today’s market, you can’t afford to guess. The SCGI gives leaders the data to invest with precision and drive real pipeline growth. Our initial findings show wide performance gaps, which is exactly why this kind of benchmark is critical.”

Unlock the secrets of efficient pipeline generation with the inaugural Supply Chain Growth Index. Discover how your Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio performance stacks up against industry benchmarks and uncover opportunities for significant improvement or expansion by downloading the index here.

