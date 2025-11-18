OroraTech and Earth Fire Alliance Partner to Expand Global Access to Space-Based Wildfire Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, a leader in orbital wildfire intelligence, and Earth Fire Alliance (EFA), a global nonprofit committed to delivering data and insights from all wildfires on Earth, today announced a new partnership aimed at transforming access to wildfire data for responders worldwide.

The partnership brings together advanced, space-based thermal detection and monitoring capabilities from both organizations, creating unmatched actionable wildfire intelligence.

By combining data and efforts, OroraTech and EFA will empower agencies across the globe with real-time wildfire detection, monitoring, and mitigation insights. This partnership advances the organizations’ common missions by launching initial services as soon as possible with a focus on non-governmental organization (NGO)-led fire management efforts in regions such as Kruger National Park in South Africa and conservation areas across the African continent.

“This partnership embodies the next evolution in EFA’s mission, as we aim to not only collect world-class wildfire data but to connect local action to global datasets through robust partnerships,” said EFA Executive Director Brian Collins.

“That connection gives worldwide wildfire intelligence a new momentum. Our partnership empowers decision-makers at every level with timely, actionable insights that change outcomes in extreme wildfires," said Dr. Martin Langer, CEO & CTO of OroraTech.

OroraTech and EFA will partner in two primary areas where they can collectively make a difference in the impact of wildfire across the planet: EFA will help NGOs and under-resourced communities and geographies around the world access data and tools from both EFA and OroraTech; and the two organizations will explore the development of combined wildfire intelligence offerings that integrate EFA FireSat constellation data with OroraTech orbital FOREST network and processing and delivery systems.

By enabling access to state-of-the-art detection, monitoring, and prediction tools, OroraTech and EFA are helping communities develop more effective integrated fire management practices.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for wildfire management and detection. Their Wildfire Solution (WFS) platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

About Earth Fire Alliance

Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition founded to transform how the world observes and responds to wildfire. Committed to radical collaboration and rapid action, EFA develops user-driven technologies that make wildfire data accessible and actionable on a global scale. Through its flagship FireSat program—a purpose-built satellite constellation designed to detect and monitor every wildfire on Earth in near real time—EFA delivers unprecedented insight into wildfire behavior and its impact on ecosystems, communities, and economies. EFA is recognized as a leader in wildfire data innovation, a trusted partner to fire agencies across three continents, and a thought leader shaping the scientific dialogue on fire mitigation, response, and resilience.

