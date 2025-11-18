Giving a Voice to Pelvic Pain Patients: Dr. Allyson Shrikhande Featured in MagnateView

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), has been featured on the cover MagnateView, highlighting her dedication to transforming the diagnosis, treatment, and perception of pelvic pain in the medical community.

In the feature, Dr. Shrikhande discusses her commitment to providing evidence-based, multidisciplinary care for patients suffering from chronic pelvic pain. She emphasizes the importance of believing in patients' experiences and integrating compassion into medical practice.

Advancing Research to Improve Patient Outcomes

Dr. Shrikhande is leading research that combines surgical interventions with PRM’s in-office treatment protocols to enhance outcomes for endometriosis patients. This approach targets the neurogenic inflammatory cascade, aiming to alleviate symptoms and prevent lesion recurrence.

Her vision includes a future where scientific data informs treatment strategies and reshapes healthcare system responses to pelvic pain conditions.

Transforming Patient Narratives into Evidence

Recognizing the historical challenges faced by chronic pelvic pain patients, including misdiagnosis and fragmented care, Dr. Shrikhande and her team at PRM are collecting real-world patient data. They track measurable outcomes such as reduced opioid use, fewer emergency visits, and improved quality of life, turning individual stories into evidence that drives systemic change.

Educating to Break Stigmas

Beyond research, Dr. Shrikhande is committed to education. She advocates for early awareness about endometriosis and pelvic pain, starting as early as middle school, to help young women distinguish between normal and abnormal symptoms. Additionally, she supports updates in medical training to include pelvic floor dysfunction and nerve-related pain, ensuring future clinicians can diagnose and treat these conditions effectively.

A Mission Rooted in Empathy

At the core of PRM’s mission is empathy, the belief that healing begins when a patient is heard. Dr. Shrikhande’s approach involves listening, validating, and collaborating with each patient to create personalized treatment plans. This patient-centered philosophy has earned her national recognition and provided hope to countless individuals who previously felt dismissed.

Through ongoing research, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a deep commitment to advocacy, Dr. Shrikhande and the PRM team are building a future where pelvic pain is acknowledged, and patients are empowered to reclaim their lives.

###

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain—a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM’s National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

Learn more at www.pelvicrehabilitation.com.