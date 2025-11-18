Animal Biotechnology Market Size Expected to Reach USD 72.6 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal biotechnology market size was valued at USD 28.17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 72.6 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.93% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

The animal biotechnology market will likely exceed USD 28.17 billion by 2024.

Valuation is projected to hit USD 72.6 billion by 2034.

Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% from 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the predicted timeframe.

By product type, the vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the genetic engineering segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By application, the animal health segment led the animal biotechnology market in 2024.

By application, the transgenic animal research segment is expected to witness the fastest expansion in the coming years.

By animal type, the livestock segment captured a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By animal type, the aquaculture segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By end-user, the veterinary clinics segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By technology, the genetic engineering segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the recombinant DNA technology segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.



What is Animal Biotechnology?

Primarily, the global animal biotechnology market encompasses molecular biology techniques for the genetic modification of animals for optimised agricultural, pharmaceutical, and research purposes. Major growth factors involved in the market are a rise in pet and livestock ownership, accelerating demand for animal-based products, and the increasing cases of zoonotic and other animal diseases. Nowadays, researchers are exploring innovative solutions for altering genomes in farm animals and birds, evolving disease-resistant livestock, and developing animal models for studying human diseases like COVID-19.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.97 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 72.6 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 9.93 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Animal Type, By End User, By Technology, By Region Top Key Players Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Bayer Animal Health (Now part of Elanco), Virbac, Vetoquinol, Idexx Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, IDEXX BioAnalytics, Genus PLC, Neogen Corporation, BioChek, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Recombinetics Inc., Trans Ova Genetics, INGENASA (Eurofins Technologies), ImmuCell Corporation, Creative Biolabs

What are the Significant Drivers in the Animal Biotechnology Market?

Apart from the rise in pet ownership, the global market is mainly propelled by the transforming genetic engineering, cloning, and the progression of transgenic animals, which offer optimised disease resistance, productivity, and the development of animals with expanded traits. Furthermore, the market is influenced by the widespread use of animals in drug discovery and development; along with this, transgenic animals are utilised in the production of therapeutic proteins like insulin, which stimulates market expansion.

What are the Key Drifts in the Animal Biotechnology Market?

In June 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation on genetic engineering and biotechnological solutions in support of revolutionary agrifood systems.

In June 2025, the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan invested $3.4 million to assist Usask's combined genomics for sustainable animal agriculture and environmental stewardship project.

What are the Developing Challenges in the Animal Biotechnology Market?

The global market faces certain limitations in its progression, including barriers in ethical and societal issues regarding genetic modification and cloning. Besides this, a need for greater expenditure in R&D and long approval processes.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held a major revenue share of the market. This expansion is mainly fueled by the presence of robust, technologically sophisticated veterinary facilities, research institutions, and a concentration of biotechnology companies. As well as this region is leveraging consistent innovations in genetic engineering, AI, diagnostics, and data analytics. However, in vital countries, governments are encouraging the animal biotechnology market through their significant initiatives and a conducive regulatory landscape, like the FDA's approval of genetically modified animals.

For instance,

In April 2025, CellFE, a company in non-viral gene editing technology, collaborated with the Harbottle Lab at German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) and its spin-out company, TcellTech, to foster tailored cell therapy development by integrating CellFE's Ryva Mechanoporation System.



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the animal biotechnology market. Mainly, China & India are facing a huge rise in chronic diseases are supporting the introduction of novel vaccines, breakthroughs in diagnostic tools. Alongside, ASAP’s researchers are increasingly employing CRISPR-Cas9 for improving traits in farmed aquatic species, particularly pangasius, sea bass, and shrimp.

For instance,

In December 2024, Protect Biotech, a Taiwan-based company in advanced therapies for companion animals, partnered with Rejuvenate Bio to explore novel gene therapy for canine heart disease (MMVD), which transfers anti-ageing genes to slow mitral valve degeneration in at-risk dog breeds.



Animal Biotechnology Market: Notable Efforts in 2024-2025

Revised Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) In March 2025, it was approved with a revised program that allocates ₹3,880 crore for 2024–2026. PIC, a subsidiary of Genus In April 2025, it received approval for a line of domestic pigs with a heritable intentional genomic alteration (IGA). Guidance for Intentional Genomic Alterations (IGAs) In January 2025, the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) finalised Guidance for Industry (GFI) to highlight the approval process for heritable IGAs in animals.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Dominated the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By capturing the biggest share, the vaccines segment led the market in 2024. Specifically, the increasing infectious and zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza and foot-and-mouth disease, are impacting the demand. Ongoing transformations in new vaccine types (including recombinant and subunit vaccines) and optimised administration solutions, such as intranasal vaccines, are supporting the overall growth. Involvement of diverse leaders, such as Merck Animal Health, is widely using RNA particle technology for the development of custom, herd-specific vaccines.

Whereas the genetic engineering segment is estimated to register rapid expansion in the coming era. The rising demand for genetically modified animals in the production of large-scale pharmaceuticals is assisting in raising product quality and effectiveness. Although in vitro fertilisation is also utilised for rare genetic traits, and is complemented by gene editing and genomic analysis for animal health and production. The emergence of gene-edited animals for food production and the establishment of new diagnostic kits for animal diseases are also impacting the ultimate expansion.

By application analysis

How did the Animal Health Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The animal health segment held a dominant share of the animal biotechnology market in 2024. A rise in diseases in both livestock and companion animals, the increasing demand for protein-based products, and accelerated public concern for animal welfare are driving the segmental growth. Nowadays, the globe is facing an increase in the prevalence of African Swine Fever (ASF), Avian Influenza (AI), and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

The transgenic animal research segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. A prominent benefit of these animals, particularly mice, is crucial in the study of gene function and the development of animal models of human diseases, such as cancer and other chronic conditions. The adoption of modifying dairy composition is supporting lowering allergens or accelerating nutritional value, and editing genes, especially myostatin, in boosting muscle mass in livestock and fish.

By animal type analysis

Which Animal Type Led the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

In 2024, the livestock segment registered dominance with a major share of the market. The worldwide increasing demand for animal-derived products, including meat and dairy, and the requirement to combat disease through genetic and technological breakthroughs, are escalating the adoption of these kinds of animals. Ongoing advancements in Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) with AI and wearables, as well as a broader use of CRISPR-Cas9, are impacting the market development.

The aquaculture segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. A crucial catalyst is the growing awareness regarding seafood's nutritional benefits (like protein and omega-3s), with expanded emphasis on more sustainable, efficient, and resilient seafood production is fostering the segmental growth. The recent research milestone has bolstered the accelerated omega-3 fatty acid levels in fish by editing the elovl2 gene, enhancing their nutritional value.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Veterinary Clinics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the veterinary clinics segment held the largest share of the animal biotechnology market. They are promoting the wider integration of AI for diagnostics and administrative tasks, with improved application of portable and advanced imaging, especially MRI and ultrasound. Additionally, consistent digitalisation is also assisting the expansion of telehealth and the broader adoption of big data for better treatment plans.

On the other hand, the biopharmaceutical companies segment will expand rapidly. Day by day, the world is emphasising genetic engineering and precision medicine, with escalated R&D investment is majorly supporting these companies to adopt innovative animal biotechnology solutions. The emerging developments are boosting genetic and reproductive technologies for rapid development frequencies, with optimisations in diagnostics and newer hybrid platforms, which include the integration of multiple technologies, like RNA particles and adjuvants.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Held a Major Share of the Animal Biotechnology Market in 2024?

The genetic engineering segment was dominant in the market in 2024. An eventual adoption of this technology is increasingly employed for evolving animals that are more resistant to diseases, which further minimises the need for antibiotics and reduces treatment expenditures. Moreover, the latest study has described that the deletion of the CD163 gene in pigs makes them resistant to the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus (PRRSV).

Although the recombinant DNA technology segment is predicted to expand fastest. The widespread incorporation of self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) synthesis, innovative cancer treatments targeting specific genetic mutations, and the rising combination of AI into protein design are influencing the comprehensive technological advances. Alongside, it is exploring expanded biopharmaceutical production and simplified regulatory pathways for specific gene-edited products.

What are the Latest Developments in the Animal Biotechnology Market?

In October 2025, the MBOLD coalition launched the Protein Catalyst, a pre-competitive, collaborative effort developed to propel innovation and support sustainable addressing the world's quickly increasing appetite for high-quality proteins.

In May 2025, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M University System unveiled a new state-of-the-art Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Centre.

In May 2025, KROMATID, a player in structural genomics innovation, announced its boosted capability for its Advanced Cytogenetics Platform, KROMASURE PinPoint, to facilitate a proprietary high-throughput solution.



Animal Biotechnology Market Key Players List

Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Bayer Animal Health (Now part of Elanco)

Virbac

Vetoquinol

Idexx Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IDEXX BioAnalytics

Genus PLC

Neogen Corporation

BioChek

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Recombinetics Inc.

Trans Ova Genetics

INGENASA (Eurofins Technologies)

ImmuCell Corporation

Creative Biolabs

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Vaccines Live Attenuated Inactivated DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines

Diagnostics Immunodiagnostics (ELISA, lateral flow) Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, qPCR) Biosensors

Therapeutics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins

Genetic Engineering Transgenic Animals Gene Editing Tools (CRISPR, TALEN)

Reproductive Technologies Artificial Insemination Embryo Transfer In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Nutrition-Based Biotechnology Probiotics Enzymes Nutritional Genomics





By Application

Animal Health

Animal Breeding & Reproduction

Genomics & Proteomics

Transgenic Animal Research

Drug Production (Biopharming)



By Animal Type

Livestock (Cattle, Sheep, Pigs)

Poultry (Chickens, Turkeys)

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats)

Aquaculture (Fish, Shrimp)

Other (Horses, Rabbits)



By End User

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Livestock Farms

Academic & Government Institutions



By Technology

Genetic Engineering

Cloning

Cell Culture

Recombinant DNA Technology

Artificial Insemination

PCR/NGS-based Diagnostics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





