RaceTrac Opens 600th Store in Garden City, Georgia

GARDEN CITY, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers, will celebrate the grand opening of its 600th store with a community event on Nov. 20 at 1780 Dean Forest Road. The celebration will include gift card giveaways, samples from popular brands like Coca-Cola, BODYARMOR and Monster, and a donation to Savannah Feed the Hungry.

Festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 600-gallon fuel giveaway to commemorate the 600th location. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 100 guests will each receive a $20 RaceTrac gift card, totaling $2,000—equivalent to the cost of about 600 gallons of gas.

“RaceTrac’s 600th store marks a pivotal milestone in our growth and expansion strategy, and we're especially proud to celebrate this opening in our home state of Georgia.” said Natalie Morhous, CEO of RaceTrac. “Garden City’s proximity to the Port of Savannah, thriving logistics industry and vibrant local neighborhoods make it the ideal spot for RaceTrac to serve professional drivers, commuters and residents alike—providing whatever gets them going.”

For more than 90 years, RaceTrac has operated under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. An integral part of the daily routines of millions across the Southeast, RaceTrac locations serve as one-stop shops for quality and convenience on the go. This new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the Garden City community.

Inside, guests will find a wide variety of made-in-store food and beverage options. These include hand-crafted pizzas, sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit cups and a Swirl World frozen yogurt bar with a wide array of toppings. Coffee lovers can choose from six blends of RaceTrac’s “Crazy Good Coffee” with all the fixings.

A spacious, well-lit front court offers guests a variety of competitively priced fuel options. The new location also serves professional drivers and construction vehicles with a spacious rear canopy, including lanes of high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) options at the pump. A CAT scale is also available.

Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com or downloading the RaceTrac Rewards app via RaceTrac.com/Rewards, and stay connected on social via Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com.

