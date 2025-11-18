Talga Group Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talga Group Ltd (ASX: TLG OTCQX: TLGRF), based in Australia focused on its Vittangi Graphite Anode Project in Sweden, today announced that Mark Thompson, Founder and Managing Director, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 21st and 24th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Talga Group

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG / OTCQX:TLGRF) is a global leader in producing high-power, sustainable battery anode and advanced graphitic materials. Our capabilities include proprietary graphite purification, shaping and coating technologies, ensuring secure and low-emission Li-ion battery anode supply chains and new-energy materials. Talga’s products and technologies solve battery manufacturing challenges such as supply vulnerabilities, performance limitations and recyclability, thereby accelerating the shift to more secure critical mineral product manufacturing.

Website: www.talgagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Candice Sgroi

Group Investor Relations Manager

Talga Group Ltd

+61 (0) 400 49 22 85

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com