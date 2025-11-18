Thrive Senior Living Announces Expansion Into Chattanooga with Rockbridge Oaks Senior Living

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive Senior Living is proud to announce the addition of Rockbridge Oaks Senior Living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to its growing family of senior living communities.

This milestone builds on Thrive’s steady growth as it expands its presence across the Southeast, bringing Thrive’s people-first approach to new communities and markets.

“For us, every new community that joins the Thrive family represents another opportunity to impact people's lives,” said Thrive President and CFO, Sebby Kannukkaden. “Rockbridge Oaks embodies the same values that define our company: purpose, stewardship, and a deep belief in the value and potential of each person we have the opportunity to touch.”

The Chattanooga community joins a portfolio of Thrive communities spanning Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, and Texas, that also includes Thrive at Brow Wood, an award-winning boutique senior living community located on Lookout Mountain. The addition reflects the company’s continued focus on thoughtful growth and regional strength.

Key Facts

Rockbridge Oaks is a luxury senior living community nestled within a small, gated enclave in the heart of Chattanooga’s thriving East Brainerd area. The community offers a unique blend of hospitality and luxury living. Residents enjoy 24-hour staffing and restaurant-style dining, along with a wide array of amenities, including a theatre, library, art studio, landscaped courtyard, dog park, hair and nail salon, massage services, and hydration offerings. The community also delivers industry-leading supportive services for aging, including assisted living and memory care as well as on-site physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Rockbridge Oaks partners with top healthcare providers—including primary care physicians and home health teams—to further enhance each resident’s overall experience.

The community is located at 6698 Palms Court, Chattanooga, TN 37421, and includes 62 assisted living and memory care suites.

About Thrive Senior Living

Thrive Senior Living designs, develops, and operates innovative independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country with a fresh perspective on senior living. Thrive was founded on a deep belief in the principles of purpose and stewardship; the Thrive team strives to apply these tenets to enrich the lives of older adults, their families, and Thrive team members every day. Privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Thrive has been named a “Great Place to Work” by Activated Insights for six consecutive years. The company currently operates communities in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey, with continued growth in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States.

