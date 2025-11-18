Dateline Resources to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1), today announced that Mr Stephen Baghdadi, Dateline’s Managing Director will present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 20, 21, 23, 24th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Advancing the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the 1.1 million ounce Colosseum Gold Project in California, with the BFS completion in early 2026.

Wide drill intercepts up to 85m @ 1.33g/t Au returned from gold BFS infill drilling at Colosseum.

New high priority gold breccia targets, all within 1.5km of Colosseum, currently being drilled, with three rigs on site.

Rare earth geology, geochemistry and geophysical signatures genetically related to the Mountain Pass REE deposit, located 10km along strike to the south.

Dateline owns 100% of the Argos Strontium Project in California, the largest and highest grade strontium project in the United States.



About Dateline Resources

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTCQB: DTREF, FSE: YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV 6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO 4 .

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

CONTACTS:

Dateline Resources

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

