INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo”) (NYSE: PRGO). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose key facts, including allegations that: (1) the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company’s outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company’s infant formula business; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Perrigo between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/perrigo/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 16, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

