Euronext successfully launches €600 million bond issuance

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 18 November 2025 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, announces the successful launch of a €600 million, 3-year senior unsecured fixed-rate RegS bond issuance with an annual coupon of 2.625%. The bonds are rated “A-“ by S&P. Euronext N.V. is rated “A-, Stable Outlook” by S&P since 3 February 2025.

The order book reached an amount of more than €3 billion, and was more than 5 times oversubscribed. The proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes in line with the Euronext’s strategy, including to refinance existing indebtedness.

The success of this transaction reflects Euronext’s solid credit profile and shows investors' strong confidence in Euronext’s strategy. The bonds will be issued in Euronext Securities Copenhagen and listed on Euronext Dublin, demonstrating the strength of Euronext’s integrated European model.

Credit Agricole CIB, ING, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com

Europe Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01

France, Corporate Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Ireland Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

As of September 2025, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,700 listed issuers with €6.5 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre. Follow us on X and LinkedIn for regular updates.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2025, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment