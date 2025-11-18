SPRI and Neuromuscular Dynamics Launch NIH-Funded Clinical Trial to Advance Non-Surgical Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment

Vail, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) has partnered with Neuromuscular Dynamics, LLC (NMD) to launch a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of NMD’s patented “Leg Dexterity System,” a portable, home-based device aimed at improving outcomes for patients with knee osteoarthritis. NMD is based in La Crescenta, California.

Funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) at the NIH, the three-year study is being conducted at SPRI’s state-of-the-art Biomotion Laboratory in Vail, Colorado. The trial seeks to determine whether eight weeks of targeted neuromuscular training using the Leg Dexterity System can serve as a viable supplement to nonsurgical treatment, helping patients reduce pain and regain mobility.

The device, developed by NMD co-founder and USC professor Francisco Valero-Cuevas, Ph.D., challenges users to stabilize their foot on an instrumented spring-loaded, unstable platform. This controlled and safe instability activates fast sensorimotor responses that help the leg mediate dynamic contact with the ground, training the effective coordination of muscles around the hip, knee and ankle. A connected tablet sends data to the cloud to be analyzed to enable tracking progress and sharing data with clinicians and participants for ongoing evaluation and treatment.

Together with the principal investigator Erika Valero, an RN with years of clinical and research expertise, Dr. Valero-Cuevas will co-lead the trial alongside Scott Tashman, Ph.D., SPRI’s Director of Biomedical Engineering. The two scientists first collaborated as Ph.D. students in biomechanical engineering at Stanford University studying with the eminent Felix Zajac, and now reunite to explore a promising frontier in osteoarthritis care.

“Francisco has spent years developing innovative approaches to understand the neural control of limbs,” said Dr. Tashman. “This system aligns perfectly with SPRI’s commitment to rigorous, blinded, dose-matched trials that generate actionable insights for patient care for knee osteoarthritis.”

“I’ve long admired SPRI’s leadership in clinical research to change people’s lives for the better,” added Dr. Valero-Cuevas. “We’re excited to take the Leg Dexterity System into a formal trial setting and validate its potential to transform how we manage joint degeneration in individuals who wish to remain active at any age.”

The randomized trial will enroll 84 participants, split evenly between two groups who train at home. One group will train using the Leg Dexterity System’s unstable spring platform, while the comparison group will train using a wobbleboard, which has been shown previously to improve balance and control and provide some benefits for individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Both groups will be guided by app-based tools to encourage and monitor training participation.

Founded in 2015, Neuromuscular Dynamics has already pioneered the first medical device capable of quantifying neuromuscular ability and tracking clinical recovery for fingers and legs. The company hopes this trial will pave the way for widespread adoption of the Leg Dexterity System in physical therapy clinics nationwide within five years.

“Our goal is to offer individuals a home-based non-invasive, user-friendly exercises that specifically promote neuromuscular function in neurological and orthopaedic conditions, such as knee OA,” said Dr. Valero-Cuevas. “This trial is a critical step toward making that vision a reality. Exercise is medicine!”

“At SPRI, we’re driven by innovation in regenerative medicine and rehabilitation,” said Dr. Tashman. “Partnering with Neuromuscular Dynamics allows us to explore new ways to help patients stay active, heal faster and live better.”

For further information, contact Marianne Kipp, SPRI’s Director of Marketing & Communications (mkipp@sprivail.org, 970/401-8734)

