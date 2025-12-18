Steadman Philippon Research Institute Secures Funding to Sustain IOC Research Centre Training and Career Development Program

Vail, Colorado, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) has secured a $100,000 gift from longtime supporter Bjorn Erik Borgen to sustain a critical training and career development program within the International Olympic Committee’s Research Centre network.

The contribution, continuing Borgen’s support of SPRI since 1998, will fund the 2026 SPRI‑Borgen IOC Research Centre Training and Career Development Travel Award Program for Ph.D. students, postdoctoral scholars and research fellows. The two‑year‑old initiative, designed to advance international training in injury prevention research and support international career mentorship and collaborations was at risk of losing institutional funding.

“Bjorn Erik Borgen is an ardent supporter of our work here at SPRI,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., chairman of SPRI and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic. “He has earmarked this generous donation specifically to keep this valuable training and career development program alive and thriving. We thank him for this wonderful support of this program which is so meaningful to SPRI and our injury prevention work.

“We are honored to be an integral part of the U.S. Coalition for the Prevention of Illness & Injury in Sport and our strong association and collaboration with the IOC is greatly enhanced by the financial support from our friends like Bjorn,” continued Dr. Philippon.

SPRI is part of the U.S. Coalition for the Prevention of Illness & Injury in Sport with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and University of Utah. The U.S. Coalition is one of only 11 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Research Centres for the Prevention of Injury and Illness worldwide, among more than 200 competing Olympic nations. Also included in the IOC Research Centres is the University of Calgary’s Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre (SIPRC), led by longtime SPRI collaborator Dr. Carolyn Emery.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bjorn Erik Borgen for his philanthropic support for this very special program, in addition to his steadfast backing of the groundbreaking research being done at SPRI,” said Carolyn Emery, Ph.D., chair of SIPRC. “These travel awards have been very successful over the past two years as part of the IOC Research Centre Career Development Network. IOC funds have supported 22 Ph.D. students/postdocs to travel to another IOC Centre for four-to-six-week periods to complete their international training opportunity.”

“Bjorn Erik Borgen’s gift to this program is just another fine example of the spirit of collaboration that we enjoy here at SPRI,” noted Johnny Huard, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of SPRI. “Our collaborations, whether in clinical trials, basic science or injury prevention, are essential to our research, and we are grateful to Bjorn for this important contribution.”

The SPRI-Borgen IOC Research Centre Visiting Trainee Fellowship helps trainees broaden their geographical and research perspectives, develop new skills and build mentorship and collaboration networks. IOC Research Centres hosting visiting Ph.D. students, postdocs or fellows offer broad areas of research to engage visiting trainees. Training activities may include collaboration on new projects, peer-to-peer learning with other trainees, research team and mentorship meetings, research skill development and social and networking opportunities.

“These research centres and the training they provide are so critical to the success of the IOC’s injury prevention initiative,” said Dr. Lars Engebretsen, past Head of Medicine and Science/IOC Medical and Scientific Department, a close friend of fellow Norwegian Bjorn Erik Borgen and a longtime collaborator with SPRI. “Our appreciation for Bjorn’s wonderful support only magnifies the respect and appreciation we have for Dr. Philippon, Dr. Huard and all of the other outstanding scientists, researchers and clinicians at SPRI.

“Bjorn stepped up to help continue the great work this program has done for more than two years,” continued Dr. Engebretsen.

"The SPRI-Borgen IOC Research Centre Training and Career Development Travel Award Program is very important and will give PhD students, postdoctoral scholars and research fellows from the centres a fantastic opportunity to grow their mindset and careers," added Roald Bahr, Senior Scientific Advisor, IOC Health.

The Fellowship is open to members of the 11 IOC Research Centres who can apply for an award to complete a four-to-six week visiting fellowship at any of the 11 centres. Applications were due Dec. 15 and a committee will review and select awardees in early 2026. It is anticipated that the fellowships will occur in Summer 2026.

“Bjorn wanted to support this program as part of his relationship with SPRI,” added Dr. Huard. “His constant support is so special to all we do here at SPRI and this program will assist research fellows worldwide as they seek to further advance the great work that the IOC is doing in injury prevention.”

