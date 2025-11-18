Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 10th to November 14th,2025

Nanterre, November 18th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 10th to November 14th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 10th to November 14th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI10/11/2025FR00001254862 864116,292300XPAR
VINCI11/11/2025FR00001254867 843117,937700XPAR
VINCI11/11/2025FR000012548661118,150000CEUX
VINCI11/11/2025FR0000125486787117,450000TQEX
VINCI12/11/2025FR000012548618 900119,050800XPAR
VINCI12/11/2025FR00001254861 821119,023900CEUX
VINCI12/11/2025FR0000125486898118,854700TQEX
VINCI13/11/2025FR000012548614 079120,642100XPAR
VINCI13/11/2025FR00001254862 079120,705500CEUX
VINCI13/11/2025FR0000125486109120,750000TQEX
VINCI14/11/2025FR000012548671 519119,729100XPAR
VINCI14/11/2025FR000012548635 145119,618500CEUX
VINCI14/11/2025FR00001254865 469119,510700TQEX
      
  TOTAL161 574119,5387 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

