Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 10th, 2025 to November, 14th, 2025

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 18, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
10/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012,63145.8255CEUX
10/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212208,01545.8830XPAR
10/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,06245.8934AQEU
10/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,08745.8008TQEX
11/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122017,77646.2326CEUX
11/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122017,49346.2482XPAR
11/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,28846.1755AQEU
11/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,63246.2533TQEX
12/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012,50246.4552CEUX
12/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,39346.5419AQEU
12/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122015,00446.5280XPAR
12/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,42046.4177TQEX
13/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122023,79147.1565XPAR
13/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,58847.0835TQEX
13/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,22347.0370AQEU
13/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021,39847.0669CEUX
14/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,41846.8778AQEU
14/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021,58846.8940XPAR
14/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122025,41446.8692CEUX
14/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,93546.8928TQEX
      
  Total196,65846.6214 
      


Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).
About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees on August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served every day
  • 8.3 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as of October 22, 2025)

