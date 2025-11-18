Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 10th, 2025 to November, 14th, 2025

|Regulated Information
Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 18, 2025
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.
These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
|Volume
(in number of shares)
|Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)
|Market
|10/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|12,631
|45.8255
|CEUX
|10/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|8,015
|45.8830
|XPAR
|10/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,062
|45.8934
|AQEU
|10/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,087
|45.8008
|TQEX
|11/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|17,776
|46.2326
|CEUX
|11/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|17,493
|46.2482
|XPAR
|11/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,288
|46.1755
|AQEU
|11/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,632
|46.2533
|TQEX
|12/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|12,502
|46.4552
|CEUX
|12/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,393
|46.5419
|AQEU
|12/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|15,004
|46.5280
|XPAR
|12/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3,420
|46.4177
|TQEX
|13/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|23,791
|47.1565
|XPAR
|13/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,588
|47.0835
|TQEX
|13/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,223
|47.0370
|AQEU
|13/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|21,398
|47.0669
|CEUX
|14/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,418
|46.8778
|AQEU
|14/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|21,588
|46.8940
|XPAR
|14/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|25,414
|46.8692
|CEUX
|14/11/2025
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,935
|46.8928
|TQEX
|Total
|196,658
|46.6214
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).
