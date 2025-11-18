Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 10th, 2025 to November, 14th, 2025

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 18, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 10/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,631 45.8255 CEUX 10/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,015 45.8830 XPAR 10/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,062 45.8934 AQEU 10/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,087 45.8008 TQEX 11/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,776 46.2326 CEUX 11/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,493 46.2482 XPAR 11/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,288 46.1755 AQEU 11/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,632 46.2533 TQEX 12/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,502 46.4552 CEUX 12/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,393 46.5419 AQEU 12/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,004 46.5280 XPAR 12/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,420 46.4177 TQEX 13/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,791 47.1565 XPAR 13/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,588 47.0835 TQEX 13/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,223 47.0370 AQEU 13/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,398 47.0669 CEUX 14/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,418 46.8778 AQEU 14/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,588 46.8940 XPAR 14/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 25,414 46.8692 CEUX 14/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,935 46.8928 TQEX Total 196,658 46.6214



Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

