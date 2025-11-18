Data Storage Corporation Reschedules 2025 Third Quarter Business Update Conference Call for November 19th at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), today announced the rescheduling of its 2025 third quarter business update conference call. The call will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-412-652-1274. A webcast of the call may be accessed at DTST Business Update Call or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.dtst.com/news-events ) through May 19, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through November 26, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13757276.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), once the tender offer is complete, plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.