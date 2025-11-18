Zscaler Is a Proud Partner In The Microsoft Entra Agent ID Partner Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. the leader in cloud security, today announced its inclusion as an early adoption partner in the Microsoft Entra Agent ID partner ecosystem. Zscaler was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and relationship with Microsoft.

“We enable organizations to adopt AI rapidly, safely, and at scale, while upholding uncompromising Zero Trust security standards,” said Raj Judge, EVP of Corporate Strategy and Board Member, Zscaler. “This integration with Microsoft empowers customers to bring authorized agents into their AI workflows, confident that every request is validated, authorized and governed.”

“AI agents are rapidly transforming how organizations operate, collaborate, and innovate,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Entra. “With Microsoft Entra Agent ID, we’re enabling both Microsoft platforms and other agentic platforms to manage, protect and govern agents, giving every agent a first-class identity, robust identity governance, and enterprise-grade protection. We’re privileged to collaborate with Zscaler, who is pioneering new use cases and helping to shape the future of identity-driven AI.”

Zscaler is working with Microsoft to shape the development of Microsoft Entra Agent ID, including validating integration scenarios, providing feedback on product development, and advancing API extensibility. As part of the partner ecosystem, Zscaler is integrating across Microsoft’s full Entra Agent services: Agent Registry, Agent ID, and Agent Directory. These innovations help organizations securely onboard, manage, and govern AI agents at scale, delivering seamless authentication, lifecycle management, and policy enforcement for agents across diverse environments. This unlocks new value for customers and supports secure, compliant adoption of AI in the enterprise.

Zscaler is committed to delivering seamless interoperability with Microsoft Entra ID for Agents, providing enhanced visibility and simplified policy controls to bolster agent activity management. As part of Zscaler’s ongoing innovation, we’re working to integrate Entra Agent ID as a first-class identity within the Zscaler platform, to support consistent Zero Trust protections across users, applications, and AI agents. This collaboration promotes improved security while minimizing operational complexity for our customers.

Follow Zscaler on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected enhancements of Microsoft Entra Agent ID and opportunities for collaboration between Zscaler and Microsoft. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate new features into Microsoft Entra Agent ID and the business impact additional offerings and partnerships may have for our customers. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 11, 2025, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™️ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Media Contact

Taylor Dunton, Sr. Director, Public Relations, press@zscaler.com

For additional information:

To learn more about Microsoft Entra Agent ID, please check out https://aka.ms/blog/entra .

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

