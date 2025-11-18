Wix to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, announced today that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:15 PM MST (6:15 PM EST).

The event will be available via live webcast:

https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/120125a_js/?entity=92_K5DKYMQ

An archived replay will be available on Wix's Investor Relations website: https://investors.wix.com .





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

