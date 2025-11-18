La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Solid Second Quarter Results; Advances Largest Ever Retail Acquisition And Transformative Strategic Initiatives

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Delivered sales of $522 million, up slightly from prior year period
  • Retail segment written sales increased 4%
    • Same-store sales trends improved sequentially
    • Opened five new company-owned stores (and closed three); opened 15 new stores in the last 12 months (and closed five)
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales increased 2%
    • Consolidated two additional distribution centers as part of distribution and home delivery transformation
  • GAAP operating margin of 6.9% and adjusted(1) operating margin of 7.1%
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.71
  • Generated $50 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, triple last year's comparable period
  • Quarterly dividend increased 10% to $0.242, the 5th consecutive year of double-digit increases

Additional Strategic Initiatives:

  • Completed 15-store acquisition in southeast U.S. region; adding an estimated $80 million in annual Retail sales (approximately $40 million net to enterprise)
  • Announced planned exit of non-core businesses (Kincaid and American Drew casegoods and Kincaid upholstery)
  • Announced proposed closure of UK manufacturing facility
  • Strategically realigned leadership and corporate staffing to focus on core businesses
  • To be substantially completed by the end of the fiscal year, these initiatives combined will reduce sales by approximately $30 million, net, and increase margins by 75-100 bps

MONROE, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported second quarter results for the period ended October 25, 2025. For the quarter, sales totaled $522 million, up slightly against the prior year comparable period, reflecting growth in Retail and Wholesale segments, offset by a decline in Joybird sales. Operating margin was 6.9% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 7.1% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.70 on a GAAP basis and $0.71 on an adjusted(1) basis.

Second quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) grew 4% versus a year ago and written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 2%. This represents a continued sequential improvement in written same-store sales trends over the last two quarters against a challenging consumer and macroeconomic environment.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We were pleased to deliver modest sales growth, particularly in our Wholesale segment where we also again delivered margin expansion, continuing to create our own momentum in what remains a choppy landscape. We are investing in the business for the long term, as highlighted by the opening of 15 new company-owned stores in the last 12 months and the advancement of our distribution and home delivery transformation project. Furthermore, in the beginning of our third quarter, we completed the previously announced acquisition of a 15-store network in the southeast U.S. region. Our Century Vision strategy to grow our Retail store footprint and expand brand reach is working and positions us to disproportionately benefit when overall industry volumes rebound.”

Whittington added, “In addition to investing in our core, vertically integrated North American upholstery business, we are proactively taking steps to optimize our portfolio. We have announced plans to exit our non-core wholesale casegoods and upholstery businesses in the back half of the fiscal year, announced the proposed closure of our U.K. manufacturing facility, and strategically realigned our commercial leadership and corporate staffing to enhance operating efficiency. On top of this, leveraging our North American manufacturing base with ~90% of finished goods produced in the U.S., we are successfully navigating the current trade and tariff volatility. Our iconic brand, well positioned manufacturing base, strong balance sheet, and talented team provide the foundation for continued growth and margin expansion.”

Third Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We expect fiscal third quarter sales to be in the range of $525-545 million (growth of 1-4% year-over-year) and adjusted operating margin(2) to be in the range of 5.0-6.5%, reflecting advancement of our Century Vision initiatives, friction costs related to portfolio and supply chain optimizations, and a measured view on the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.”

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

 Quarter Ended  
 10/25/2025 10/26/2024  Change
Sales $522,480  $521,027  0.3%
       
GAAP operating income  36,179   38,772  (7)%
Adjusted operating income   37,147   39,028  (5)%
       
GAAP operating margin  6.9%  7.4% (50) bps
Adjusted operating margin  7.1%  7.5% (40) bps
       
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  28,858   30,037  (4)%
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated  29,568   30,226  (2)%
       
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,387   42,154   
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.70  $0.71  (1)%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.71  $0.71  %

Liquidity Measures:

  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024 (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
Free Cash Flow     Cash Returns to Shareholders    
Operating cash flow $86,324  $68,253  Share repurchases $13,314 $53,144
Capital expenditures  (38,927)  (32,769) Dividends  18,129  16,731
Free cash flow $47,397  $35,484  Cash returns to shareholders $31,443 $69,875


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
Cash and cash equivalents $338,506 $303,062

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter:

  • Consolidated sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased slightly to $522 million versus last year, as modest growth in our Retail and Wholesale business were offset by lower delivered volume in our Joybird business
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 6.9% versus 7.4%
    • Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was 7.1% versus 7.5% last year, with change due to deleverage in Retail delivered same-store sales and investment in new stores, partially offset by 110 basis point benefit of lower warranty expense due to a change in our dealer warranty arrangements during the quarter
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.70 versus $0.71 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS was flat at $0.71 versus $0.71 last year in the comparable period

Retail Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 4% compared to the year ago period driven by new and acquired stores
      • Written same-store sales decreased 2%, a sequential improvement versus the last two quarters, as lower traffic and conversion were partially offset by higher average ticket and design sales
    • Delivered sales increased slightly to $222 million
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 10.7% versus 12.6%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 10.7% versus 12.6%, with change due to fixed cost deleverage on lower delivered same-store sales and investment in new stores

Wholesale Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Sales increased 2% to $369 million versus last year, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy branded wholesale business
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 7.9% versus 6.7%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 8.1% versus 6.8%, with improvement driven by 160 basis point benefit of lower warranty expense due to a change in our dealer warranty arrangements during the quarter, partially offset by incremental expenses related to our distribution and home delivery transformation and increased advertising expenses

Corporate & Other:

  • Joybird written sales increased 1%, improving sequentially from last two quarters, and driven by strength in retail store performance
  • Joybird delivered sales decreased 10% to $35 million primarily due to lower delivered volume
  • Corporate & Other operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter:

  • Ended the quarter with $339 million in cash(3) and no external debt
  • Generated $50 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter, more than triple last year's comparable period, and generated $86 million in cash year-to-date
  • Invested $20 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to new stores and remodels, and manufacturing investments
  • Returned approximately $10 million to shareholders, including $9 million in dividends

Dividend:
On November 18, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.242 per share on the common stock of the company, a 10% increase over the previous dividend. This represents the 5th consecutive year of double-digit increases to the dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2025.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
Sales $522,480  $521,027  $1,014,709  $1,016,559 
Cost of sales  291,342   290,379   574,374   572,568 
Gross profit  231,138   230,648   440,335   443,991 
Selling, general and administrative expense  194,959   191,876   382,169   372,849 
Operating income  36,179   38,772   58,166   71,142 
Interest expense  (110)  (99)  (230)  (309)
Interest income  3,549   3,730   6,657   8,154 
Other income (expense), net  (54)  (1,879)  (639)  (2,497)
Income before income taxes  39,564   40,524   63,954   76,490 
Income tax expense  10,574   10,671   16,667   19,833 
Net income  28,990   29,853   47,287   56,657 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (132)  184   (225)  (461)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $28,858  $30,037  $47,062  $56,196 
         
Basic weighted average common shares  41,227   41,708   41,127   41,880 
Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.70  $0.72  $1.14  $1.34 
        
Diluted weighted average common shares  41,387   42,154   41,325   42,316 
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $0.70  $0.71  $1.14  $1.33 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 10/25/2025 4/26/2025
Current assets    
Cash and equivalents $338,506  $328,449 
Receivables, net of allowance of $5,124 at 10/25/2025 and $5,042 at 4/26/2025  138,308   139,533 
Inventories, net  225,566   255,285 
Assets held for sale  29,436    
Other current assets  91,443   82,421 
Total current assets  823,259   805,688 
Property, plant and equipment, net  348,777   339,212 
Goodwill  205,556   205,590 
Other intangible assets, net  49,581   51,161 
Deferred income taxes – long-term  6,805   7,349 
Right of use lease asset  461,172   452,848 
Other long-term assets, net  63,608   60,314 
Total assets $1,958,758  $1,922,162 
     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $103,992  $95,984 
Lease liabilities, short-term  82,661   80,592 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  237,068   244,215 
Total current liabilities  423,721   420,791 
Lease liability, long-term  420,257   410,265 
Other long-term liabilities  63,323   59,130 
Shareholders' Equity    
Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued      
Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 41,249 outstanding at 10/25/2025 and 41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025  41,249   41,164 
Capital in excess of par value  393,315   385,601 
Retained earnings  608,344   597,432 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,318)  (3,574)
Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity  1,039,590   1,020,623 
Noncontrolling interests  11,867   11,353 
Total equity  1,051,457   1,031,976 
Total liabilities and equity $1,958,758  $1,922,162 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

  Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $47,287  $56,657 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities    
(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets  (76)  40 
(Gain)/loss on sale of investments  (214)  (113)
Provision for doubtful accounts  330   477 
Depreciation and amortization  23,099   23,644 
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets  40,650   41,817 
Equity-based compensation expense  8,243   9,047 
Change in deferred taxes  3,713   2,377 
Change in receivables  929   10,000 
Change in inventories  6,563   (22,625)
Change in other assets  (5,913)  (9,626)
Change in payables  9,325   12,380 
Change in lease liabilities  (40,282)  (42,721)
Change in other liabilities  (7,330)  (13,101)
Net cash provided by operating activities  86,324   68,253 
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Proceeds from disposals of assets  240   176 
Capital expenditures  (38,927)  (32,769)
Purchases of investments  (213)  (5,317)
Proceeds from sales of investments  717   10,225 
Acquisitions  (627)  (17,841)
Net cash used for investing activities  (38,810)  (45,526)
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Payments on finance lease liabilities  (457)  (291)
Payments for debt issuance costs  (784)   
Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes  (4,871)  9,887 
Repurchases of common stock  (13,314)  (53,144)
Dividends paid to shareholders  (18,129)  (16,731)
Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)     (1,414)
Net cash used for financing activities  (37,555)  (61,693)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents  98   930 
Change in cash and cash equivalents  10,057   (38,036)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  328,449   341,098 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $338,506  $303,062 
     
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities    
Capital expenditures included in payables $5,875  $4,420 

(1)   Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION

  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
Sales        
Wholesale segment:        
Sales to external customers $263,556  $258,983  $518,901  $515,003 
Intersegment sales  105,883   104,914   203,495   199,794 
Wholesale segment sales  369,439   363,897   722,396   714,797 
         
Retail segment sales  222,043   221,564   429,193   423,934 
         
Corporate and Other:        
Sales to external customers  36,881   40,480   66,615   77,622 
Intersegment sales  1,808   1,607   3,309   3,173 
Corporate and Other sales  38,689   42,087   69,924   80,795 
         
Eliminations  (107,691)  (106,521)  (206,804)  (202,967)
Consolidated sales $522,480  $521,027  $1,014,709  $1,016,559 
         
Operating Income (Loss)        
Wholesale segment $29,056  $24,529  $54,231  $48,528 
Retail segment  23,821   27,897   36,941   48,546 
Corporate and Other  (16,698)  (13,654)  (33,006)  (25,932)
Consolidated operating income $36,179  $38,772  $58,166  $71,142 


LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/25/2025 10/26/2024 10/25/2025 10/26/2024
GAAP gross profit $231,138  $230,648  $440,335  $443,991 
Purchase accounting charges (1)           140 
Distribution transformation (2)  768      2,077    
Adjusted gross profit $231,906  $230,648  $442,412  $444,131 
         
GAAP SG&A $194,959  $191,876  $382,169  $372,849 
Purchase accounting charges (3)  (200)  (256)  (399)  (510)
Adjusted SG&A $194,759  $191,620  $381,770  $372,339 
         
GAAP operating income $36,179  $38,772  $58,166  $71,142 
Purchase accounting charges  200   256   399   650 
Distribution transformation charges  768      2,077    
Adjusted operating income $37,147  $39,028  $60,642  $71,792 
         
GAAP income before income taxes $39,564  $40,524  $63,954  $76,490 
Purchase accounting charges  200   256   399   650 
Distribution transformation charges  768      2,077    
Adjusted income before income taxes $40,532  $40,780  $66,430  $77,140 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $28,858  $30,037  $47,062  $56,196 
Purchase accounting charges  200   256   399   650 
Tax effect of purchase accounting  (53)  (67)  (104)  (168)
Distribution transformation charges  768      2,077    
Tax effect of distribution transformation  (205)     (542)   
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $29,568  $30,226  $48,892  $56,678 
         
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.70  $0.71  $1.14  $1.33 
Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share           0.01 
Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share  0.01      0.04    
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS") $0.71  $0.71  $1.18  $1.34 

(1)   Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.
(2)   Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers to establish a new centralized hub in the western United States.
(3)   Includes amortization of intangible assets.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION

  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) 10/25/2025 % of sales 10/26/2024 % of sales 10/25/2025 % of sales 10/26/2024 % of sales
GAAP operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $29,056  7.9% $24,529  6.7% $54,231  7.5% $48,528  6.8%
Retail segment  23,821  10.7%  27,897  12.6%  36,941  8.6%  48,546  11.5%
Corporate and Other  (16,698) N/M   (13,654) N/M   (33,006) N/M   (25,932) N/M 
Consolidated GAAP operating income $36,179  6.9% $38,772  7.4% $58,166  5.7% $71,142  7.0%
                 
Adjusted items affecting operating income                
Wholesale segment $768    $57    $2,077    $112   
Retail segment                 140   
Corporate and Other  200     199     399     398   
Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income $968    $256    $2,476    $650   
                 
Adjusted operating income (loss)                
Wholesale segment $29,824  8.1% $24,586  6.8% $56,308  7.8% $48,640  6.8%
Retail segment  23,821  10.7%  27,897  12.6%  36,941  8.6%  48,686  11.5%
Corporate and Other  (16,498) N/M   (13,455) N/M   (32,607) N/M   (25,534) N/M 
Consolidated adjusted operating income $37,147  7.1% $39,028  7.5% $60,642  6.0% $71,792  7.1%
                 
N/M - Not Meaningful                



