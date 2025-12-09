William Boor Elected to La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Board of Directors

MONROE, Mich., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that William (Bill) Boor has joined the company’s Board of Directors, effective December 8, 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors and look forward to his insights and contributions,” said Melinda Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With a long history of service as both a public company CEO and an independent director, Bill has a proven track record of driving transformational growth, strong governance, and servant leadership. These skillsets, combined with his expertise in leading a housing manufacturer and retailer will make him a valuable addition to our Board as we advance our Century Vision growth strategy.”

Mr. Boor is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cavco Industries, Inc., a role he has held since 2019. Under his leadership, Cavco Industries, Inc.—a leading designer and producer of factory-built homes—has advanced a multi-year growth strategy focused on strategic brand acquisitions, organizational restructuring, enhanced digital marketing investments, and the implementation of an integrated value framework centered on operational excellence. Mr. Boor also spearheaded a comprehensive corporate culture transformation. He brings more than 17 years of board service to the company, including 11 years as an independent director. His extensive experience provides the Board with strong governance leadership and deep expertise in supply chain oversight. Previously, Mr. Boor held executive roles with public building materials, homebuilding, and mining companies.

“I’ve been very impressed by the team at La-Z-Boy and am honored to join the Board. I look forward to the work ahead, building on the company’s legacy and advancing its strategy to drive growth and value creation for all stakeholders,” said Mr. Boor.

Mr. Boor holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

A full listing of the La-Z-Boy Incorporated Board of Directors can be found at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors .

