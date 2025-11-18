DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sun Valley Surgery Center Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Sun Valley Surgery Center. Sun Valley Surgery Center learned of a data breach on or about September 3, 2025.

About Sun Valley Surgery Center

Sun Valley Surgery Center operates as an ambulatory surgery facility focused on pediatric dental rehabilitation and surgical treatment for individuals with special needs.

What happened?

On or about September 3, 2025, Sun Valley Surgery Center identified unauthorized access to its computer network. An immediate investigation revealed that a third party gained entry to areas of the system containing sensitive personal information. The data potentially exposed includes names, contact details, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or other state-issued ID numbers, passport or other government identification numbers, and various types of health information, such as medical histories, diagnoses, treatment details, explanations of benefits, insurance information, and medical record or patient identification numbers.

In total, up to 27,001 individuals may have been affected by the breach

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Sun Valley Surgery Center, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Sun Valley Surgery Center data breach.

