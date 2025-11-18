Olema Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced its plans to commence a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell shares of its common stock, or for certain investors that so choose, in lieu of shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the securities are being offered by Olema.

In connection with the proposed offering, Olema expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total number of shares of common stock Olema is offering plus the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

TD Cowen is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2025 and declared effective on January 15, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available from: TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging its deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Olema’s lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the timing, terms, size and completion of the proposed public offering and the anticipated grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering and other filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, including in the event that actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

