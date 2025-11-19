Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q3 2025 Webcast results 21 November 2025 at 09:00 (CET)

A presentation of Kaldvik AS interim report Q3 2025 will be held at 09:00 (CET)/ 08:00 Icelandic time on the 21 November 2025.

The company’s CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Róbert Róbertsson will be presenting the company's results. This session will be held in English online. Questions may be asked after the session.

Join the session by using this link: www.kaldvik.is/live

Kaldvik AS quarterly presentation for Q3 2025 will be released on the 21 November 2025 at 7:00 (CET).

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS:

+354 843 0086(mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.