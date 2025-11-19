ICG plc: Notification of Major Holdings





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

GB00BYT1DJ19

ICG PLC

UK

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Credit Agricole S.A.

Paris

France

Amundi Asset Management

Paris

France

18-Nov-2025

18-Nov-2025

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.64% 4.64% 4.64% Position of previous notification (if applicable)





Ordinary Shares



GB00BYT1DJ19 13,492,663 4.64% Sub Total 8.A 13,492,663 4.64%

Amundi Asset Management 4.64% 4.64%

18-Nov-2025

Paris, France