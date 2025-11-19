ICG plc: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN 

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name 

ICG PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer 

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Credit Agricole S.A.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Paris

Country of registered office (if applicable)

France

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Amundi Asset Management

City of registered office (if applicable)

Paris

Country of registered office (if applicable)

France

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


  % of voting  rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting  rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.64% 4.64%4.64%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of
shares ISIN
code(if possible)		Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect
voting rights
(DTR5.2.1)		% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00BYT1DJ19		 13,492,663 4.64%
Sub Total 8.A13,492,6634.64%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of
voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or  cash settlement Number of voting rights% of 
voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2   


9.  Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 Ultimate  controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Credit
Agricole
S.A.		    
Credit
Agricole
S.A.		 Amundi SA   
Credit
Agricole
S.A.
Amundi Asset Management		4.64% 4.64%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12.  Date of Completion

18-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion
Paris, France


