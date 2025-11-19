BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.0625 per share as from today, 19 November 2025.

Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 28 November 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

